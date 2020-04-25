Kandi Burruss reveals that people "came out,quot; of RHOA's virtual meeting: "it was aggressive,quot;

In case Andy Cohen's post-meeting hangover wasn't enough to make you believe the conference call was epic, Kandi Burruss recently spoke about what happened. The singer made it clear that the ladies were out of control.

After it was announced that Real Housewives of Atlanta was filming their annual reunion virtually, fans felt that it would not do the show justice considering what happened this season.

However, the producers made sure that the ladies had everything they needed to deliver clear sound and image, while the stars brought the drama.

Kandi took Instagram Live to chat with Up News Info about Thursday's event.

I'm not going to lie. Well for me it was aggressive. I would say aggressive because I want to say that the arguments were so sometimes crazy that (host) Andy (Cohen) is trying to stop us and he can't because we're not in the room with him so no one can stop us from talking or saying what we need to say, so people they just go down the road when they say what they need to say until finally some of us had to silence ourselves. "

He then revealed that the women were screaming so loudly that he had to ask to have his headphones taken down.

Kandi added: ‘I think some people still have more to say. Some people left "

The word on the street is that Nene Leakes turned away from the camera several times while filming.

In a new article posted by B. Scott, the blogger revealed that Kenya Moore came with guns on. Brooklyn's mother Daly allegedly mentioned the rumors of Nene's affair.

Some other issues were addressed during the meeting, including Snakegate, Porsha Williams vs. Eva Marcille, and Tanya Sam vs. Kenya Moore.



