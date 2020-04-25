Jordyn Woods appears in Rolling Out magazine and makes fans proud

Jordyn Woods surprised her fans when she revealed that she had appeared in Rolling Out magazine. It is also on the cover of the prestigious publication, as you can see below.

"Thank you @rollingout for my amazing interview and quarantine cover,quot; Now is the time !! Jordyn wrote her post on social media.

Many fans and admirers congratulated him on his achievement, but there were also enemies who felt the need to jump in the comments and criticize Jordyn, saying he owes all of his success to Kylie Jenner.

One follower said, "Is it too late to post the masked singer in my story? I just watched the episode with you," and another commenter had the following question for Jordyn: "Yassss want, so I just have a question. When will they come?" the YouTube video and album? "

Another follower said: Sí Yes! And he is shining his light on his time "I told you, like the dust I WILL RISE, the Italians have a saying," the cream always rises to the top "" out ".

An enemy jumped into the comment section just to shade Jordyn and said this to him: "You really should say thank you to Kylie Jenner."

A staunch fanatic defended her and said, "You really should get off her page with your nonsense."

Someone else wrote: ‘I know you are worried, overwhelmed, struggling in some way, or questioning God. But listen, he loves you and had a plan to get you out of this stronger, brighter, and better than you were before. You will achieve ".

Jordyn hit the headlines the day before when her fans went wild with excitement.

Ad

She shared a couple of photos showing her beach body. He also made sure to thank Mother Earth for all the beautiful beauties that the planet is giving people.



Post views:

0 0