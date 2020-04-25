Jonas Brothers Surprises Fans When Joining Online Watch Parties

WENN

Nick Jonas and his two older brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas have thrilled their devotees when the trio appeared without warning during online viewing parties.

Jonas brothers starring Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas It gave some fans the surprise of their lives when they appeared on some Zoom calls after the release of their new movie.

The trio debuted "Happiness continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film"on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 24, 2020, and they urged fans to watch the feature together through the video conferencing app by mocking that they can appear without warning in their virtual meetings.

True to their words, the brothers, along with Kevin's six-year-old daughter Alena, appeared during a series of group conversations, as fans turned to social media to express their surprise and delight at meeting face-to-face with the stars. .

"JOE JONAS FINISHED MY ZOOM PARTY IM SHAKING," shared a fan on Twitter.

Another added: "Nick Jonas smashed ANNABELL's zoom, I'm going to scream."

"It was a lot of fun to surprise them. They face tears of joy. Thank you for inviting us to your Zooms!" the band wrote after colliding some chats. "I hope everyone has an amazing break from their Friday night and enjoys #HappinessContinues. I love you guys! #JonasWatchParty."

"Happiness continues" is the follow-up of last year "Chasing happinessdocumentary, which recounted the brothers' musical reunion when they released their return to pop.

It comes after the hit makers were forced to abandon their nine planned shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas from April 1-18 as part of their new Jonas Brothers residency program in Vegas due to the pandemic. of coronavirus.