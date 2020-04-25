John Legere resigns from T-Mobile board "to look for other options,quot;

John Legere has formally cut ties with T-Mobile US, the company that he led as CEO for more than seven years. After leading T-Mobile through a radical change that culminated in his successful merger with former rival Sprint, Legere resigned and Mike Sievert was named new CEO of T-Mobile earlier this month. At the time, Legere had said he would remain on T-Mobile's board of directors until June 4.

But that is no longer the case. In an 8K filing with the SEC today, T-Mobile revealed that Legere is leaving the board "immediately effective to seek other options."

"Sir. Legere indicated that he would not resign due to any disagreement with management or the board on any matter," T-Mobile said in its note, which also contained a quote from Legere addressed to the company and its employees:

In his notice to the company, Mr. Legere stated, “It has been a privilege and an honor to have led T-Mobile as CEO for the past seven and a half years and to have served on the Board of Directors. And while I'll be leaving the Board a few weeks ahead of schedule, rest assured I'm still the No. 1 T-Mobile fan! "

Whatever Legere has planned next, it apparently couldn't wait another month and change. During his time as CEO of T-Mobile, Legere stood out from other executives for his outspoken and brash, often vulgar, trashy talk directed at competitors like Verizon and AT,amp;T. He branded T-Mobile as the "provider,quot; and led the company through a transformation that involved moving away from two-year contracts, subsidized phone pricing, and other business practices that had become a status quo for the mobile industry. Many of those changes were later adopted by T-Mobile's rivals.

Legere has offered some clues as to where he is headed, although he contested reports in November that he had been in talks to join WeWork. Since leaving the position of CEO of T-Mobile, Legere has continued to interact with his big followers on social media (he has more than 6.5 million followers on Twitter) through Periscope and other platforms.

Early Friday, Legere offered kind sentiments to outgoing AT,amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson after the company announced that John Stankey will succeed him in July. It is definitely a new era for leadership in large wireless providers.

Let speculation begin on Legere's next destination.