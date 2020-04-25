John Beilein leads Wake Forest's top seven coaching candidates

Wake Forest played the last game of his 2019-20 basketball season on March 10 and of course it was a loss. There were 18 in 31 games this season, 140 in 256 games during Danny Manning's six seasons as head coach of the Demon Deacons.

It wouldn't have been a surprise if Wake had chosen to eliminate Manning that night or the next day, but two days later the entire sports world was shutting down. Perhaps it seemed unfortunate to make such a move with a global pandemic that was beginning to spread throughout the United States.

Instead, Wake sports director John Currie waited 46 days to reach an agreement with Manning to separate. More than $ 15 million remained on his contract. It is unclear whether that amount was trading lower, but it certainly cost quite a bit to make this move.

So Currie can't afford to be wrong. There are very capable training candidates available to him, some of whom have ties to Wake and others who have been regional successes. But Manning grew up in the area, had trained on a championship-winning Kansas program and was successful in two seasons in Tulsa. It did not matter.

Wake, at a 15-team conference on the Atlantic Coast, is a brutally difficult job. That is why there is a presumably safe thing available for Currie and Wake.

This is the list of the best prospects available, with the clear option at the top.

His NBA experience didn't go as planned, but Beilein remains one of the best college basketball coaches. He led Michigan to the NCAA Championship Game in 2013 and 2018 and to the NCAA Tournament nine times in 12 years. He won two regular season Big Ten championships and two Big Ten Tournament titles. Previously, he had excelled in West Virginia, Richmond and Canisius.

After the 2018-19 season, when Michigan won 30 games and lost in the Sweet 16 to Texas Tech in the Final Four, Beilein decided to try training in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers under reconstruction. But the Cavs players rebelled at his approach back to the basics of the game. He and the team broke up in early February, on the All-Star break, with the Cavs' record at 14-40.

Wake Forest would be an opportunity for him to return to training at university and also to join his son, Patrick, who had been hired in Niagara a year ago but had never coached a game. Patrick resigned last fall, citing personal reasons.

Wes Miller, UNCG

As a coach at UNC Greensboro, just 35 miles from the Wake Forest campus, Miller has compiled a record 164-126 since 2011. It took him a while to turn the program around, but in the past four seasons, UNCG has averaged 26 wins. year . The Spartans made their way to an NCAA tournament offer. Competing in a Southern Conference that has produced teams as excellent as Wofford in 2019 and East Tennessee State in 2020, UNCG has won double-digit games in the past five seasons.

Miller played in North Carolina's rival from 2003-2007 and won an NCAA Championship Ring in 2005.

Steve Forbes, ETSU

In five seasons in the state of East Tennessee, Forbes has yet to win fewer than 24 games. He twice won the regular season titles and Southern Conference tournaments; Last season, the Bucs compiled a 30-4 record and headed for an excellent NCAA Tournament seed.

Forbes was previously an assistant at Wichita State under Gregg Marshall and was on staff when the Shockers entered the 2014 NCAA Tournament with a perfect record. He has also been a head coach at three different junior colleges, most recently in northwestern Florida, where his two teams were NJCAA runners-up.

Pat Kelsey, Winthrop

Head coach at Winthrop since 2012, Kelsey has won NCAA tournament offerings twice in the past four years, although the Southern Conference Tournament title this season did not lead to an actual appearance due to the NCAA cancellation.

Kelsey spent three years at Wake as chief operating officer, and then served as an assistant for five seasons under Skip Prosser and Dino Gaudio. He left in 2009 to return to his alma mater, Xavier. As Winthrop's head coach, he has compiled a record of 163-93.

LeVelle Moton, Central North Carolina

Head coach in North Central Carolina since 2009, he has won three MEAC regular season championships, including in 2019-20, and four MEAC tournament titles that secured automatic NCAA tournament offerings. He didn't have a chance to win another bet this season because the league tournament had not yet been played before the pandemic-related shutdown.

Moton has produced three seasons in which the Eagles won 93 percent of their league games or more. He oversaw the transition from the Division II to Division I program and immediately established the team as a power in the MEAC.

Ryan Odom, UMBC

Before becoming head coach at UMBC and achieving the biggest surprise in NCAA Tournament history, his No. 16 Retrievers defeated No. 1 Virginia in 2018, Odom grew up around the Wake Forest show. His father Dave was head coach of the Deacons between 1989 and 2001 and was the man who brought Tim Duncan to Wake. Ryan was a teenager when his father was starting with the Deacs.

Ryan had 20-win seasons in his first three years at UMBC.

Ritchie McKay, Liberty

Before turning Liberty into a powerhouse of the Atlantic Sun, McKay had no overwhelming success in either New Mexico or the state of Oregon. But in the past two years, Liberty has won 29 games and then 30. In 2019, the Flames advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a victory over the State of Mississippi.

He has a professional record of 295-216.