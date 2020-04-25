Joe Jonas reveals which Jonas Brothers song reminds him of his wedding vow with Sophie Turner

Instagram

In a video for & # 39; Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film & # 39 ;, one-third of the pop rock band reveals they wrote the particular song as a promise to the actress of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39 ;.

Joe Jonas feel you are renewing your wedding vows to Sophie Turner every time he sings Jonas brothers press "Hesitate".

In a new Amazon Prime documentary about the pop brothers released on Friday (April 24), the singer reveals that he wrote the band's song as a promise to his new wife before they were married.

"Hesitate is a song I wrote. It is like my vows before writing my vows. It is my promise to Sophie," he explains in a video from "Happiness continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film "." For me, (the song) takes me to a completely different universe. I see her walk down the hall again every time I close my eyes. "

Hesitate's romantic lyrics written for Sophie include: "I will take your pain / And put it in my heart / I will not hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving you / You saved me from time to time I will also save you / no I will doubt for you. "

Joe, 30, married the "game of Thrones"Star, 24, last year (19) after dating for three years and the couple reportedly expecting their first child together.