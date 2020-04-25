Joe Exotic's husband feels sorry for Carole Baskin over murder charge

Instagram

The & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Insanity & # 39 ;, Dillon Passage feels sorry for Joe Exotic's rival because the murder charge against him will ruin his reputation.

Up News Info –

The husband of Exotic Joe feel sorry for him "Tiger king"rival of the star, Carole Baskin.

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"It follows the exploits of the prolific tiger breeder, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.

Netflix's docuseries have been a hit with viewers in closing, with many focusing on a segment that sheds light on the 1997 disappearance of Carole's second husband, billionaire Jack & # 39; Don & # 39; Lewis, and seems to imply that she killed him and fed him to the tigers.

However, Joe's husband Dillon passage She has expressed her sympathy for Carole's situation after the program launched, and told FUBAR Radio: "Obviously, catching Carole for killing her husband is very important to him, which, who knows what happened? ? "

"The researchers were able to find something or they couldn't. It's really up in the air," he explained. "If they do, then they do, and if they don't, I feel sorry for her because everyone has been saying that she killed her husband and if she didn't, that will really have an impact on her."

Carol has denied that it had anything to do with her husband's disappearance.

Dillon went on to reveal that Joe has no further plans to go after his former rival, insisting, "I would say Joe's top priority is his safe marriage," adding that they plan to work to share Joe's story when he is released from prison.

"Tiger King" has reached the top of Netflix's viewing charts with an impressive combined audience of 64 million worldwide in its first month on the streaming platform.

Various spin-offs, including a reported movie, a television series starring "Saturday night live"star Kate McKinnon, and a sequel to the Investigation Discovery channel is said to be in progress. A special reunion "The tiger king and me"It was also released on Netflix earlier this month, April 2020.