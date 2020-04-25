Joe Biden's presidential campaign is in trouble as Tara Reade's sexual assault charge gains credibility

When Tara Reade first accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual misconduct, her claim was ignored by the #MeToo movement, and news coverage in the mainstream media was minimal, at best. But now, a new 1993 video has appeared that seems to lend much more credit to Reade's claim, and could spell the end of Biden's chance to become the next President of the United States.

According to The interception, the video that surfaced is from a CNN segment Larry king live – which ran from 1985 to 2010 – which featured an unidentified woman who called the show to ask about the fierce world of Washington DC politics and the media that does not hold politicians accountable.

The segment aired on August 11, 1993, and the woman's location was identified as San Luis Obispo, California. She called for advice about a situation that happened the moment Reade claims that Biden assaulted her.

"Yes, hi. I wonder what an employee would do besides going to the press in Washington." she asks. "My daughter just left there after working for a prominent senator, and she couldn't get over her problems at all, and all she could have done was go to the press, and decided not to do it out of respect for him."

In response, King says, "In other words, she had a story to tell, but out of respect for the person she worked for, didn't she tell it?" The caller responds, "That is true."

In the video clip, the woman does not mention any names, does not mention sexual assault or harassment, and never describes the "problems,quot; her daughter faced. However, in an interview with CNN on Friday, Reade says the woman's voice belongs to her late mother, Jeanette Altimus.

"I've been crying because I haven't heard my mother's voice in a few years. So it's been a little emotional," Reade said. "I miss her. I miss her voice.

CNN also confirmed that Altimus was living in San Luis Obispo at the time of the phone call.

Biden's campaign has declined to comment on the resurfaced video and instead has referred the media to previous statements that denied Reade's allegation of sexual assault.

Reade claims that when he was working as an aide in Biden's Senate office, he was asked to deliver a duffel bag to the then-Senator from Delaware. She says that in the hallway of a building in the Capitol Hill complex, Biden had her "against the wall,quot; and used her knee to "open,quot; her legs. She then claims that Biden put his fingers "inside,quot; her.

He also claims that when he walked away from Biden, he said to him, “Come on, man. I heard, I thought you liked it. Later, she says that he was angry and told her that she was "nothing,quot;. He also claims that the night of the alleged assault, he called his mother, who begged her to call the police. Reade did not call the police, but remembers that his mother told him that he wanted to call Larry king live.

"I think what excites me is that I was really hard on her and I said, 'Why would you do that? I'm scared, "Reade told CNN." I had told her not to do that and she did it and she did it alone and now I know. I wish I could go back and hug her and say thank you for being a good mother and trying to protect me. "

Several women have publicly come forward claiming that Biden has made them uncomfortable interacting with them, but Reade's claim is the first sexual assault charge.

