Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, reveal the name of the person they want as vice president

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, have revealed who they would like to have as Vice President, but they very much doubt that he will accept the high-profile job despite being highly qualified for it.

This week, Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, participated in an interview and confessed that she hopes the beloved former first lady Michelle Obama will accept the call of millions of Americans to be her husband's running mate.

She said, "I would love for Michelle to accept it. But you know, I think she has had it with politics. I don't know. She is very good at everything she does. That would be wonderful."

Joe focuses on investigating several well-known women, including Kamala Harris, for the position.

Jill, who stands for a female vice president, said: "There are so many qualified and strong women, and you've seen them in the process we've been through." So I'm going to leave that to him. I think Joe has always said that he and Barack shared the same values, and that's what was so important to him, and that's why they got along so well. And I think that is what he will seek, a woman who will share the same values ​​as him. "

Joe, who served as Vice President of President Barack Obama for eight years, also sang the same song and said he would choose Michelle as his Vice President "in the blink of an eye,quot; and praised the former Illinois attorney.

The Democrat stated, "She is brilliant. She knows the way. She is a very good woman. The Obamas are great friends. I don't think she has any desire to live near the White House again."

The former first lady has repeated over and over that she will not return to politics saying, "There is no chance," she said last fall. “There are many ways to improve this country and build a better world, and I continue to do many of them, from working with youth to helping families lead healthier lives. But sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office will never be one of them. It just isn't for me. "

Michelle is said to be supporting Joe soon and will also launch the virtual campaign for him ahead of the November election.



