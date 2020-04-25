Jermaine Dupri addresses Kandi Burruss's past romance rumors

Instagram

During the interview on the podcast & # 39; ExpidiTIously & # 39; from T.I., the music producer talks about their & # 39; relationship of eight years and nine years & # 39; with Janet Jackson before revealing why their romance didn't work.

Jermaine Dupri recently detained by YOU.The "Expiditively" podcast. During his appearance, they had an extensive discussion with Jermaine talking about the rumors that he was dating. Xscape singer Kandi Burruss back in the day.

The hip-hop star revealed that the rumors apparently emerged after he gave Kandi the lead vocal role on his group's single "Just Kickin & # 39; It". "When I wrote & # 39; Just Kickin & # 39; It & # 39 ;, it was on a low register. No one in the group … they weren't singing there. The only person who had that tone was Kandi," he explained.

"From that moment on, that was the protagonist … And everyone likes it, & # 39; You like Kandi, you were dating Kandi & # 39;", continued Jermaine. "None of that had anything to do with … we weren't even anywhere in that area. It was just the fact that he was writing songs."

Jermaine went on to say, "My mind was 'coming up with this money …' I pay so much attention to movies that I start trying to live what I see happening in these movies … But one of the The things I noticed in most of the movies is that it's always a woman who fucks with money. This played into my mind many times. I just thought that wasn't going to happen! "

During the interview, he also discussed his relationship with Janet Jackson. "We met at her concert at The Omni [Coliseum]. Kris Kross came … This is when Jermaine Dupri was just a producer. She was nobody. I didn't have any records yet or anything. Nobody knew me other than what I did. by [Kris Kross] and Xscape, "he recalled.

"We are going to his show and I am part of his entourage … Kris Kross enters to meet Janet Jackson, and the bodyguard hit me with his hand," he added. "Then they say, 'That's our man!'

"They are telling him, and when they tell him, she had to answer for me, 'Let him in, he's great.' When I walked in, it was almost like Diana Ross concert. She started talking to me, & # 39; You must be the special … Why don't they want to leave you out? & # 39; … It seemed like an energy, right? At the time I was like, I'll see you again, "shared Jermaine.

Jermaine later said that she began to run into Janet's people often. As their relationship went further, he took her on a date. "I took her to the Magic City. I exposed her to a lot of life that I didn't even know I could expose a person to. You think when a person is so famous, so rich, they know everything. They've seen everything. But It was a lot of a world that we lived in, culturally, that had not reached Los Angeles. That is where we began to realize it. We were showing ourselves multiple things, "he added.

As for why they didn't work, Jermaine shared, "I started to see so many other things I wanted to do, and so many other places I wanted to do. I started to think that marriage was not going to work for me."

"I think the only thing that made a difference to me was the fact that we didn't live together. We had an eight-year, nine-year relationship, but we didn't live together. I feel like that's a part of it that really determines if you're strong." he explained. "She wasn't willing to move to Atlanta. She was willing to come here for a couple of weeks. But living in Atlanta, to her, it didn't really seem like LA, I wasn't ready to move to Malibu … I like it, but it's not … it's just something about being [in Atlanta]. "