Jeff Goldblum's comments and questions about Islam have sparked a backlash

"But isn't it an interesting wrinkle?"
Actor Jeff Goldblum was the most recent guest judge this week. RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race.
During the trial, she asked Jackie Cox (who is a decent Persian) about her patriotic appearance, presenting her with a hijab.
"You are religious, may I ask?" Jeff said.
"I am not. And to be honest, this outfit really represents how important visibility for religious minority people should be in this country."
"However, isn't that an interesting wrinkle?" Jeff replied. "Is there something in that religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the problem?"
"I'm just posing this problem and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid, but what do you think?"
Some were not happy with Jeff's comments:
While others defended Jeff:
What a messy situation. There are no more updates from Jeff, Ru or Jackie, but you know we will keep you informed if anything happens.
TV and cinema
