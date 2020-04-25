Home Entertainment Jeff Goldblum's comments and questions about Islam have sparked a backlash

Jeff Goldblum's comments and questions about Islam have sparked a backlash

"But isn't it an interesting wrinkle?"

Actor Jeff Goldblum was the most recent guest judge this week. RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race.

During the trial, she asked Jackie Cox (who is a decent Persian) about her patriotic appearance, presenting her with a hijab.

"You are religious, may I ask?" Jeff said.

"I am not. And to be honest, this outfit really represents how important visibility for religious minority people should be in this country."

"However, isn't that an interesting wrinkle?" Jeff replied. "Is there something in that religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the problem?"

"I'm just posing this problem and thinking out loud and maybe being stupid, but what do you think?"

Some were not happy with Jeff's comments:

that statement by jeff goldblum that Islam as a religion is anti-woman and anti-lgbt was incredibly uneducated and dangerous and hurtful

Tonight's Jeff Goldblum comment on the endurance race has been really unpleasant, all the "just asking out loud, Islam is a misogynistic and homophobic faith,quot; is not great

The WORST moment of this week was Jeff Goldblum's extremely unnecessary comment on homophobia and sexism in Islam. Many queens have used Christian images and not once were they questioned about such things. Jackie's airstrip was powerful and she didn't deserve it. https://t.co/9HqlZkkKgW

Jeff Goldblum felt the need to tell Jackie "but it is not anti-gay and anti-woman Islam,quot; because he was wearing a striped and star hijab, as if the United States had not been anti-gay and anti-woman from the beginning, or killed and displaced millions of Muslims, including women and fags ...

While others defended Jeff:

WILL THEY RELAX? Jeff Goldblum was not being Islamo / homophobic, he was asking a CONSTRUCTIVE question and trying to get a better understanding of an often misunderstood topic. How can we expect to learn and grow if they just cancel someone the moment they open their damn mouth?

Hello! As a drag queen, I am behind Jeff Goldblum. What Jeff Goldblum said was not Islamophobic. And attacking him for those statements is deeply HOMOPHOBIC. Islam is a deeply sexist and homophobic religion that believes it should be stoned for existing.

Not this bogus anger and bogus awakening that Jeff Goldblum is being told was being Islamophobic for asking a valid question ... no questions, no learning ... stupid bitch in this app.

Jeff Goldblum is a treasure. End of!!! He is not Islamophobic! Get control # DragRace12 #JeffGoldblum

What a messy situation. There are no more updates from Jeff, Ru or Jackie, but you know we will keep you informed if anything happens.

