Jeannie Mai reveals "racist,quot; memes that people have sent her in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, the mainstream media reported hate crimes against Asian-American communities across the United States. As most know, the coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Unfortunately, this has eased anti-Asian resentment around the world.

In an essay for People magazine, The real Co-host Jeannie Mai addressed this phenomenon after claiming to have been the target of anti-Asian racism on her social media platforms. Writing in the essay, Jeannie Mai, who is Chinese-Vietnamese, stated that the coronavirus pandemic has led to "fearful ignorance,quot;.

Mai said there are currently two viruses in the world, COVID-19 and "fearful ignorance,quot;. Jeannie went on to say that it was crucial to continue having conversations about anti-Asian sentiment and how the COVID-19 pandemic has led to it.

Later in her essay, Mai recounted several stories of some of the Asian-American hate crimes in the United States, including one where a woman was punched in the face in Manhattan, New York. Jeannie said we should all be "checking up on our friends,quot; who make jokes at the expense of Asians and also fight "hate crimes."

According to BET, CNN reported that there has been an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans. Alex Goldenberg, an analyst, told CNN reporters that there is a visible increase in the aforementioned crimes.

In the People de Mai essay, the host of the television show listed several examples of anti-Asian sentiment, including one in which a man collected cans for recycling in San Francisco. He was reportedly attacked and mocked by a group of men shouting racial epithets.

In addition, there were spectators who did and said nothing. On February 13, Los Angeles authorities reported incidents related to the abuse and harassment of Asian Americans, including a boy in high school who was beaten and hospitalized.

Another 16-year-old student was attacked in the San Fernando Valley by thugs at his high school. Due to his race, other teens accused him of having COVID-19.

Ad

Unfortunately, Donald Trump may have contributed to the phenomenon. He sparked controversy when he continually referred to the virus as the "Chinese virus." At the time, the president had just come out of intense trade negotiations with Chinese officials and claims he was simply retaliating for his claim that US troops had brought the virus to Wuhan.



Post views:

0 0