JayDaYoungan and his pregnant girlfriend arrested during a search related to the murder

SoundCloud rapper and girlfriend Jordan Brooks are charged with gun and drug charges in Georgia after police searched a Airbnb home, where murder suspect Kelzon Terrell Clark was also staying.

JayDaYoungan has had another encounter with the law. The rapper and his girlfriend Jordan Brooks, who is reportedly pregnant with their son, were arrested during the search Tuesday morning, April 21, of a murder suspect, Kelzon Terrell Clark, in Georgia.

JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javarious Scott, is believed to be in the Atlanta area filming a music video and possibly buying property in Marietta. He and his future mom were found in the same house, an Airbnb home at 126 Joy Springs Ct. in Senoia, where Kelzon was also staying.

The rapper and his girlfriend were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of narcotics, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They tried to flush a large amount of marijuana down the toilet to no avail, according to investigator Mike Mathis of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Five other occupants, including Kelzon, were also arrested during the search. Kelzon, who is wanted outside of Washington Parrish, Louisiana on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and unloading of a weapon, told investigators he had a coronavirus and was unable to go to jail, but has since been found negative by COVID. -19.

JayDaYoungan has reportedly been released on bail after fellow rapper KSoo He posted about his arrest on Instagram, saying, "Release my gensta to bond and break." JayDaYoungan and his girlfriend are not scheduled for court until December.

This is not the first time that JayDaYoungan has had legal problems. In February of this year, he was arrested in Texas following a family domestic abuse order issued after he was accused of hitting a pregnant woman, who is now believed to be the mother of his son. At that time, he tried to hide in the attic of a house. Agents also reportedly found $ 24,000 in cash, along with oxycodone, methazine, and various firearms in the home.