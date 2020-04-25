Jahree Mashoun Walker, 18, charged with non-fatal shooting in Roseville on Wednesday – Up News Info

An 18-year-old Roseville man was charged in connection with a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the back on Wednesday.

Jahree Mashoun Walker faces two second-degree assault charges for her involvement.

Police say they used cell phone videos and eyewitness accounts to discover that there was an altercation involving six or eight people in a parking lot. Then two shots were fired and the groups fled the scene in separate vehicles.

According to a press release, Roseville police officers received a shooting report in the 2700 block of Rice Street just before 9 p.m. Soon after, Ramsey County officers received a call saying a woman had been shot in the back. The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries are described as non-fatal.

Walker was later arrested without incident in a nearby apartment. The statement says police executed search warrants and located his pants, which had a 9mm cartridge in his pocket. Detectives say they also found the weapon used in the shooting in a nearby apartment.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation should call the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008, or submit a suggestion by clicking here.