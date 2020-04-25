Is Taylor Swift preparing girlfriend Selena Gomez with Joe Alwyn's friends?

Taylor Swift trying to find a boyfriend for girlfriend Selena Gomez? Since Selena Gomez released her album that tops the list RareMany people have been concerned that her breakup with Justin Bieber has not only affected her emotionally but also damaged her. Song after song on the album sees Selena pouring out her emotions over her heartbreak for Justin and now new reports suggest that Taylor Swift is going to help lift Selena out of her misery. In the next issue of Life & Style on May 4, 2020, it was announced that Taylor Swift is preparing dates for Selena and even wants Selena to arrange a blind date with one of Joe Alwyn's friends.

A source stated the following to the publication.

"There's nothing Taylor likes more than playing matchmaker. Obviously, Selena isn't going to date anyone, so these guys have to be screened."

There is no doubt that Selena has taken the time to heal after her split from Justin Bieber, but many feel it is time for the 27-year-old singer "Lose You To Love Me,quot; to move on and the best way. doing that is with another man.

Selena has spent the time necessary to heal and in self-retrospect. She knows what went wrong with Justin. She will be on guard for similar behaviors in her future relationships and people think it is time for Selena to take a leap of faith and try love again. Not only do they think Selena should take a chance and start dating, but they believe Taylor's support is just what she needs to overcome any obstacle that comes her way.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade! Here is a complete timeline of their friendship. pic.twitter.com/2Z8IKNJ2wI – ELLE Magazine (USA) (@ELLEmagazine) April 18, 2020

The source continued to discuss the Selena issue and the quotes.

"Selena is in such a good place right now. She deserves to settle down with someone who loves her unconditionally, and Taylor will find them."

What do you think about the report? Do you think Selena has been single long enough? Now that she has healed and released her critically acclaimed album, do you think the next step in her healing process is to find a man she can commit to and who will commit to her in return?



