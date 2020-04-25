Is Amanda Bynes preparing for an interview that says it all?

Is Amanda Bynes preparing for a revealing interview? That's what people are asking because of an upcoming article in the May 4, 2020 issue of OK! Magazine. As a child actress, Amanda starred in Nickelodeon on multiple shows, including Amanda's show from 1992-2002, Everything that from 1996-2002, and What I like about you 2002-2006. Her fans were concerned when reports began to surface that Amanda was having emotional health issues. Amanda's problems were first made public when in 2012 she was arrested for DUI. The following year, Amanda made the headlines after being arrested for reckless danger. The case was dismissed. In July 2013, Amanda was detained for 72 hours so that a psychological evaluation could be performed. Amanda Bynes's parents were granted guardianship of their daughter, and a reevaluation of guardianship is expected in August 2020.

In addition to conservatorship, Amanda has struggled with substance abuse and was recently in rehab, where she met her fiance Paul Michael. Now Amanda is pregnant and fans are concerned that she may need to remain under guardianship and that her parents will help her support the baby.

Now OK! He says that Amanda is preparing for an in-depth interview where she will reveal what has been happening in her life.

A source spoke to the publication and stated the following.

"Everyone thinks she had a lovely life as one of Hollywood's most profitable young stars, but Amanda says she felt pressured to be perfect. It drove her crazy and put her on a path of self-destruction. "

According to the article, it was her fiance Paul Michael who inspired Amanda to take her recovery and sobriety extremely seriously.

The source continued.

"She realized what she was doing to herself. He had lost everything. So he decided to change course, recover and regain control of his life. He had lost everything. So he made up his mind to change course, improve and regain control of his life. "

The source also discussed how things will work once the baby is born. Amanda is supported by her parents and they plan to help her when the baby arrives.

The source did not say when Amanda could do an interview or which platform she would choose. What you think? Do you think Amanda Bynes is giving a revealing interview?



