In Trump's shadow, eyes of Congress at home reset during coronavirus – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – They yearn for what is being lost: the ability to publicly question officials at committee hearings, converse in the hallway, speak from the House and Senate floor for all of America, and history, listen.

Congress wants to get its voice back.

Without a real plan to reopen Capitol Hill anytime soon, the closure of the coronavirus poses an existential crisis that is pushing Congress very reluctantly toward the 21st century option of legislating remotely from their country.

"It's the ability to be an equal branch of government," said Rep. Katie Porter, a first-year Democrat from California.

Divisions are fierce, but so is the feeling of what's being lost. Every day, legislators take refuge in their homes, their public function is visibly diminished. While they are approving record amounts of virus aid, they are giving up authority to oversee the effort and address next steps.

It's a power imbalance for everyone: President Donald Trump's daily public reports without a forceful response from Capitol Hill, although there have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of the reports to reduce their role.

"This is a time when oversight is really important," said Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., Leader of the moderate group of new Democrats.

The pandemic "begs for compromise from Congress, virtual or otherwise," he said.

Changing the rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes or hold hearings from home would be unprecedented in the history of the House and Senate. The Constitution requires that legislators be "present,quot; for most actions.

The seething debate cuts across political flaws. Some legislators want to continue the tradition; Others are tech savvy and ready for change. A conservative vocal band insists that Congress must reopen now, despite public health warnings, echoing Trump's push to end the shutdown. Others have no interest in returning to the Capitol complex until it is safe.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, filed a proxy vote proposal last week after Republicans opposed it. Once he resisted what he called the "Congress by Zoom,quot; meeting, he turned to a bipartisan task force to come up with new ideas.

In the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, rejected a Republican Party remote vote proposal. He expects Congress to return on May 4, as scheduled.

The reluctance to change is leaving the legislature behind after even the tradition-bound Supreme Court announced it would listen to oral arguments via teleconference as the rules of stay-at-home rearrange civic life.

"It's a huge can of worms," ​​said Sarah Binder, a professor at George Washington University.

She said the pandemic causes a set of problems far beyond the logistics of working remotely. Among them: Is it safe to return to Capitol Hill? Can you be "present,quot; if you appear on a computer screen?

But she said: "They need a solution if they are not going to be able to return."

Lawmakers say they can only do so much in conference calls and virtual town hall meetings, as they evaluate $ 3 billion in coronavirus aid and consider annual spending, defense and other bills.

While the 100 senators can generally attract attention on their own, the 435 members of the base chamber have a harder time being heard.

A prime opportunity is the time allotted to legislators at committee hearings.

It can take just five minutes with C-SPAN. But for members of Congress, the committee is everything. It is your opportunity to make a difference.

Porter knows firsthand what is lost with Congress absent.

When the pandemic emerged, he wrote a letter asking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide free virus tests as the country struggled to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"They blew us up," he said.

But when CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield appeared before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Porter had his moment.

In a video that went viral, she questioned Redfield about whether he would commit to invoking authority under federal law to declare free pandemic tests.

He said yes.

"It wasn't until we had Dr. Redfield in front of me, and I had my five minutes with the cameras on him, in front of the American people, that I was able to get an answer," he said.

But under House rules, committees generally need members to be physically present to meet. While several committees have been making briefings with key administration officials, most are out of public view.

The House of Representatives Small Business Committee confirmed a private call last week with the head of the Small Business Administration running the coronavirus paycheck program. The Appropriations Committee held one with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has had calls with other committees.

The House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee was scheduled for a briefing with the director of the Census Bureau on reducing the 2020 population count during the pandemic. It's a crucial conversation with billions of federal dollars at stake. But the public could not watch.

Still, some say the only way for Congress to act is for lawmakers to return to Washington during the pandemic. Members of the Conservative Caucus Freedom House met last week to reopen the Capitol. Top Republican senators agree.

"If COVID-19 requires Congress to act, then it requires Congress to convene," said Sen. Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, who self-quarantined last month after sitting near another Republican senator who gave positive for the virus.

While the House is considering the options, a proponent of remote legislation is majority leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, who enjoys FaceTime with her grandchildren, and suggests that Congress could do the same.

The opening of committees is the priority, he told reporters after the task force met. "We need committees to act," he said. "Even if they can't come to Washington."

Hoyer recognized how difficult it is for Congress to change. Even during the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak, the Chamber met to vote. But this is an "extraordinary circumstance," he said. Expect an update next week.

Porter cautions that, unchanged, the 535-member legislative branch is distilled from its most visible leaders: "a four-person Congress," he said.

"Technology is not detrimental to the Founders' idea," he said.

"It is limiting the technology that is consolidating power in a small number of people," he said, "which is what they were concerned about when they created the House of Representatives."