Identical twin sisters BOTH die from the coronavirus!

A pair of identical twin sisters have just died from the coronavirus, MTO News has discovered.

Twins Katy and Emma Davis, both 37, died of COVID-19 three days apart. The couple lived in the south of England.

The BBC first reported the news of the twins' deaths. Her sister told the store: "They always said that they had come together into the world and that they would also go out together."

Katy and Emma lived together, their whole lives. And they probably passed the disease on from one to the other. Local reports say the two girls suffered from underlying health problems.

