Identical twin sisters BOTH die from the coronavirus!

A pair of identical twin sisters have just died from the coronavirus, MTO News has discovered.

Twins Katy and Emma Davis, both 37, died of COVID-19 three days apart. The couple lived in the south of England.

The BBC first reported the news of the twins' deaths. Her sister told the store: "They always said that they had come together into the world and that they would also go out together."

Katy and Emma lived together, their whole lives. And they probably passed the disease on from one to the other. Local reports say the two girls suffered from underlying health problems.

Both worked in the field of nursing.

"All they ever wanted to do was help other people," said her sister. ‘Since they were young … they pretended to be doctors and nurses taking care of their wrists.

“They gave everything to all the patients they cared for. They were exceptional … It doesn't seem like any of this is real. "

They had both worked at Southampton Children's Hospital, where Katy, a pediatric nurse, died on Tuesday and where Emma, ​​a former surgical nurse there, died on Friday.

Here is a picture of the nurses: