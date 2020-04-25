I used to make fun of the Silicon Valley trainers. Then I became one.

For years, one of the most smiling subspecies in the tech ecosystem was the Silicon Valley Prepper. You always heard about them, these men with soft jobs and hardened paranoia. The $ 0.99 game developer with a bag of bugs, the venture capitalist with a bunker in New Zealand, the cloud manager learning to seek a survival future. The preppers lived in times of laundering in a beautiful region, but it seemed that the first thing they did with money was steel for the apocalypse.

Now, with COVID-19, they feel vindicated. Because they are. The coders and founders long mocked by storing flour and toilet paper were absolutely right.

Properly masked and drenched in Purell, they are criticizing a tech press that they feel was mocked until February to cut down on travel and not shake hands. They are, of course, making a lot of COVID related startup investments. And a coolheaded blog called The Prepared, with features like "Beginner's Preparation Checklist,quot; and "Rational Reasons to Prepare,quot;, is becoming the voice of a movement.

John Ramey, a former Silicon Valley entrepreneur, started the site in 2018.

"People are realizing that the last stable decades have been a fluke," he told me by phone from somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. "It is the coronavirus now, but people have been watching climate change, inequality, late-stage capitalism, Post-World War II systems collapsed. Our institutions have dropped the ball. "

Watching all this is one thing. Acting on that is another. The moment you started preparing for the coronavirus has become perhaps the most popular new credential in Silicon Valley. Noticing it early, it was pointed out that you were someone who closely watched China, ignored official reporting channels, ignored sarcasm, and knew how to analyze the data.

Why, in the techno-futurist worldview, is disaster always near? It is surely relevant that the industry is built on an earthquake zone. But there can also be something about making money in an instant that predisposes you to imagine disappearing in one.

It could be that if you spend all day thinking about ways to break a system, you realize how easily everything can be broken.

But perhaps most of all, it could be that in Silicon Valley, the best people train to be happy to be surprised. There is a feeling among them that the east coast is the old world, conservative, retrospective. But in the startup world, finding out that you're wrong or that an assumption is wrong is great. It probably means that there is an opportunity to earn money.

Goofball fans against fierce survivors

Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI, a group that studies artificial intelligence, became a figurehead in the Bay Area preparatory movement after a 2016 New York article appeared acknowledging the accumulation of "weapons, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks from the Israeli Defense Force and a large terrain in Big Sur that I can fly to. "

Today he is not in Big Sur, at least not yet. When I called him recently, he was still in San Francisco, where he has been working with his brother, Max Altman, to arrange a bulk order for a billion single-use masks from China.

For Sam Altman, the early days of the coronavirus captured a long-lasting tension between tech leaders and a press they consider derogatory and too negative.

"The interesting question is not,quot; Why did Silicon Valley get it right? "It is,quot; How did the others get so wrong? "" Altman said. "One theory is that, because the tech industry initially said this was bad, and the media seems to like to say what the tech industry thinks is wrong, particularly if it will get a few clicks, they scoffed at the people who raised the alarm. "

In January and February, he watched as leading Silicon Valley investors, notably Balaji Srinivasan, Paul Graham, and Geoff Lewis, began prolifically tweeting about the coronavirus.

On February 13, when Vox published an article titled "'No handshakes, please': The tech industry is terrified of the coronavirus," many tech developers were outraged, convinced they were teasing them and that the public was not listening. Much of the news coverage of the time was based on the World Health Organization and government messages that discourage the use of masks and minimize the risks of the virus.

But the ranks of tech coaches grew. A convert is Ari Paul, chief investment officer at BlockTower Capital, a cryptocurrency investment firm, who saw Srinivasan's tweets and began sourcing in February. "I bought nitrile gloves, a month of food, a month of water, and a few months of cash," Paul told me from an undisclosed rural location. He's started putting a machete by the door, just in case.

A second is Julie Fredrickson, who recently sold Stowaway, a company-backed makeup brand. She had become "an observer from China,quot; out of necessity: it was where she got the cosmetics. Because he had a habit of reading the supply chain reports, he was encouraged early by Wuhan's disturbing reports.

"China does not close cities," he said.

Fredrickson grew up in the Bay Area, but now lives in Manhattan, where "we enjoy showing off our water bricks in our one-bedroom room and backpacks on the couch."

And then there is me. For years, I viewed Silicon Valley coaches as an eccentric local tribe, the best of goofball fans, the worst of elite separatists who fantasized about letting the rest of us die.

But in January, when I started noticing preppers in a particularly sharp tizzy about some form of pneumonia in China, I bought some Lysol. Then some gloves, a pair of masks. I found The Prepared and devoured his advice. The core argument of the site made sense: that preparing me meant taking one less place in the health care system in a crisis. I started to think about what I take for granted. It was a kind of game to play at night, trying to imagine how different parts of my world could fail and how it would keep me alive.

I soon had a prep box. Inside were flu medicine, headlights, sardines, gloves, glasses, duct tape, a tarp, a Vipertek VTS-989 stun gun, some whistles. So I was able to mail supplies to my parents, and I was able to give my friends a precious, high-quality hand sanitizer and mask. I ended up over-preparing, so I donated the extra to a local clinic.

I have noticed an instinct among those who first mocked Silicon Valley preparers as an alarmist now to call them smug. Certainly some of them are. But the fact is that they saw that this, or something like that, was going too far.

"How do I get a gun?"

About a decade ago, Ramey lived in San Mateo, California, and worked as the CEO of Isocket, an online advertising startup. One day, after having coffee with a fellow founder, Ramey opened the trunk of his car, inadvertently revealing something he referred to as his "Get Home Bag," filled with the things he might need if a disaster struck. sudden. ("Basic stuff," he said: a first aid kit, food and water rations, a radio, a multipurpose tool, a map, a compass, jumper cables, a knife to cut someone from the seat belt after a shock).

It was, Ramey said, the moment that made him "one of the first preparers expelled,quot; in the Silicon Valley community. "Other founders and investors started coming to me ad hoc," he said. "And they said," How to put together a kit? "And then they would shut up and ask," How do I get a gun? "

Later, Ramey began working as an innovation advisor for the Obama White House. He was involved in creating the Experimental Defense Innovation Unit, a Pentagon project to improve ties between the Department of Defense and the technology industry, a relationship that Ramey previously felt had turned cold. Since then, the project has removed the "Experimental,quot; label and has become a permanent organization within the Pentagon. But Ramey's experience in government did not make him trust the nation's ability to withstand a crisis.

"I believed with my eyes open that there are rooms full of smart people working on the critical issues we face, and once I entered that room, I realized how wrong I was," Ramey said. "They were literally still running our nuclear codes on floppy disks."

When Donald Trump was elected president, Ramey decided it was time to take preparation seriously. In 2016, he moved from the Bay Area to a piece of land in Colorado. I wanted to get the message across.

He felt more than ever that all Americans should prepare. But first, he had to consider popular perceptions of the prepper type: rural, deeply conservative, and paranoid to the extreme, preparing his bunkers for nuclear attack or the Book of Revelation.

"Just to figure out how to put together an earthquake kit, you had to listen to someone talk about how Hillary Clinton was going to steal her children," said Ramey.

He wanted the preparatory scene to be more welcoming to a cosmopolitan cohort: urban, liberal, concerned with climate change and social instability, fearful that the Trump administration would exacerbate problems or unleash a crisis.

At first Ramey gathered tips on shared Google Docs. When that got tough to handle, The Prepared started and brought in Jon Stokes, one of the creators of tech news site Ars Technica. "In my own circle, there was a sense of a kind of breakup in which something was not expected to be possible suddenly," Stokes said of Trump's election. "And, you know, people were like, well, maybe the world doesn't work the way I thought it would."

Ramey describes The Prepared audience as "rational preparers." They are people who like to calculate risk and see preparation as a game. The content, Ramey said, inevitably appeals to anti-vaxxers, but moderators try to keep them off-site, aware that their tribe is discouraged by unfounded conspiracy theories. Many of Ramey's readers preferred to prepare discreetly, not wanting to appear outlandish or paranoid to friends and neighbors.

The coronavirus changed that and took the mainstream of prep. The Prepared has quadrupled its staff, from three to 12. Investors include co-founders of LivingSocial, Square, the creator of Google AdSense and Coinbase, as well as top executives on Facebook and Twitter.

There is irony in this, of course. Preparation is necessary in part because technology helped make America's economic infrastructure so efficient. Grocery stores adopted just-in-time delivery systems perfected by Silicon Valley. Hospitals would keep only a few days of additional equipment.

"Preparation is really a decision to take over that we've,quot; optimized "the system and put it on its own balance sheet," Stokes said. It is going through the pandemic on a farm near Austin, Texas. “I have the slack in the form of solar panels and batteries in the electrical grid. And I have a loose grocery store. I have a weak medical team.

"They will come for our food,quot;

Even when layoffs hit startups, chaos is seen by many as an opportunity to build.

Investors have been looking for new companies that could evolve around the pandemic. A prominent social media executive told me that the virus would bring five years of change in five months. Doctors who had resisted telemedicine are now looking at the moles on Zoom. Schools that were skeptical about online courses are broadcasting lectures. Offices of all kinds are installed in totally remote work. The demand for online shopping is overwhelming.

The list is endless. Movie theaters have completely given way to home streaming; Video gyms and exercise trackers. Perhaps even the failed 2010 trends like virtual reality will revive.

If even more of the American economy accumulates in Silicon Valley, these changes could accelerate the greatest danger feared by "rational preppers,quot;: social struggle at the level of revolution. Inequality generates instability, they argue.

"You are seeing more awareness," Ramey said. "The billionaire class says," Yeah, you know, hi guys, we can't keep doing this. They will come for our food. "

And so, as wealthy urban preparers overcome the coronavirus crisis, perhaps with their wealth intact or even enhanced, they are increasingly aware of a new danger.

Danielle Morrill, a businesswoman who sold an analytics startup in 2017, is an investor in The Prepared. He recently moved from San Francisco to Denver, where he has more space and is preparing more and more.

"I find it a little encouraging and it's a little taboo," Morrill said.

"I am not an OG preparer," he added, "but after this, I am already thinking: what do I have to prepare for the next one?"