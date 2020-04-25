Hundreds gather outside Frisco City Hall chant, demanding "open Texas,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The call to open Texas for business was heard loud and clear in Frisco on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds gathered outside of Frisco City Hall with a strong message for Governor Greg Abbott.

Standing shoulder to shoulder, grassroots group Open Texas joined others across the metroplex with a common message: They believe it is time to open Texas now.

They called elected officials to allow everyone to return to work and live their lives, saying that every job is essential.

Eager to get the economy back on track, they also asked small businesses to open their doors and said they would be there to show their support.

"I hope we open sooner, and I hope the governor recognizes that opening in limited capacity is probably not good enough," said one aide.