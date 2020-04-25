How Maluma is making the most of his quarantine

Maluma Don't let quarantine stop you from creating and doing what you love to do most.

The Colombian singer-songwriter spoke with E! News about what keeps him happy and positive during these anxious times, his charity and how he's helping his community, as well as updates on his new album.

Currently in quarantine in Medellín, Maluma shared that "it has been very, very difficult because we cannot leave our house." He added: "Only one person from each family can go out and go to the grocery store. So literally man, I've been here at my house for almost a month."

Even then, Maluma counts his blessings. "I am so lucky to have some grass to walk my dogs (but) I miss going out, I miss my fans, I miss the shows, I miss the tours."

"I have been touring for almost 9 years non-stop," Maluma shared on Friday during HappE! Time with E! Scott Tweedie. "I was not ready for this, but it is also good to spend time with my mother, my sister and my dogs. It is always great to be at home with them, but I miss going out and sharing some time with my fans." "