How Maluma is making the most of his quarantine

Maluma Don't let quarantine stop you from creating and doing what you love to do most.
The Colombian singer-songwriter spoke with E! News about what keeps him happy and positive during these anxious times, his charity and how he's helping his community, as well as updates on his new album.
Currently in quarantine in Medellín, Maluma shared that "it has been very, very difficult because we cannot leave our house." He added: "Only one person from each family can go out and go to the grocery store. So literally man, I've been here at my house for almost a month."
Even then, Maluma counts his blessings. "I am so lucky to have some grass to walk my dogs (but) I miss going out, I miss my fans, I miss the shows, I miss the tours."
"I have been touring for almost 9 years non-stop," Maluma shared on Friday during HappE! Time with E! Scott Tweedie. "I was not ready for this, but it is also good to spend time with my mother, my sister and my dogs. It is always great to be at home with them, but I miss going out and sharing some time with my fans." "
During the interview, the 26-year-old "11PM,quot; singer also shared the strangest thing he did while in quarantine, a special project he just released and what makes him happy! right now.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
When asked what was the strangest thing he had done while at home, Maluma said, "Well now I have to do the dishes."
Now that he is cooking more at home with his family, Maluma shared that it is not really his cup of tea.
"I'm sick of cooking and washing dishes and all these kinds of activities, but it also feels good. I used to cook my own meals and I stopped doing this because I'm always on tour and always in a hotel." continued. "Going back to these activities … doing the dishes is something new for me."
But in addition to wanting to avoid washing dishes, Maluma is also concerned about continuing to give back to his community in Colombia.
The "No Se Me Quita,quot; singer is helping families in Colombia through his charity El Arte de Los Sueños (or The Art of Dreams). He shared: "I am super excited because we have been helping many children here in Colombia, we are sending a lot of food for their families and we have also been supplying gloves, masks and ventilators to these small nearby hospitals. My hometown here."
He added: "It is crazy, they do not have gloves. It is the perfect time to help, simply by sending a message, a virtual or digital hug. It helps a lot …"
On Friday, the singer also released an acoustic ballad "ADMV,quot; (an abbreviation for "Amor De Mi Vida,quot; which translates to "Love of my life,quot;) and a music video to accompany him.
On Instagram, the singer wrote about his latest song and music video: "We are going through difficult times, but I hope that with this song we can feel close to those who are far from us at the moment."
He tells E! News that he worked at "ADMV,quot; in January during a trip to Jamaica.
"I went to Jamaica with amazing songwriters, but we didn't know that all this coronavirus was going to happen," he shared. "I decided to write this beautiful song because I also dream of having a family, growing old and having this partner in my life."
He continued: "Of course, my career is very important, but I also dream of having a family, but I feel like I was spending so much energy to become this great artist and great star that I wanted to be. I also felt like I was forgetting my essence, since You know, I just wanted to share my life with someone, give more love to my mom, my dad, my sister, my family, my animals. "
For Maluma, this song was about reconnecting with the "little boy,quot; within him and others who are "in love with family, in love with these simple things."
Finally, he felt it was a "beautiful,quot; time to launch this message to the world as many continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.
Now what is making Maluma happy?
"Making music, I always carry my guitar with me. I come to the studio. I started writing, I started recording," Maluma shared. "My producers, they always send me rhythms and rhythms, that is very important for me, to continue working on my new album."
Although he does not know when he will be able to launch a new body of music, Maluma will not allow that to prevent him from working on it. He added: "For me, my priority is to remain super creative."
