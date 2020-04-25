How Apple and Google & # 39; will use & # 39; your phone to fight coronavirus: 15 things you need to know

Almost two weeks ago, two of the largest technology companies in the world: Apple and Google – Announced that they would work together to help in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. The two companies announced their plans to help governments, health agencies around the world with the help of contact tracking , Applications among other things. Now, Apple and Google We have outlined their plans in detail and addressed a major concern: that of user privacy. Here are 15 things you should know about how Apple and Google will use your phone to fight the coronavirus: