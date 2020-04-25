Hollywood Musso and Frank & # 39; s Grill File Federal Lawsuit Against Insurer – Up News Info

In a move that will be closely watched by restaurants and other companies, the iconic Musso & Frank’s Grill in Hollywood is suing its insurer for failing to cover pandemic losses.

Like other companies, the restaurant closed in March due to the economic blockade to flatten the disease curve. It was the first closure in the history of Musso, who ironically was founded in 1918, the year the Spanish flu devastated the world. The restaurant is one of Hollywood's top lunch and dinner spots, with a long list of celebrities who have dined there.

Musso & Frank & # 39; s is suing Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. USA Inc, a New York-based company, for breach of contract and bad faith for not covering losses.

The family business kept its 84 employees on payroll and will face an uncertain future, as do many businesses, when the state reopens.

Musso has received some funds from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, but the family stated in reports that he is still suffering six-figure losses as he has not participated in delivery or delivery requests. No employee or management contracted COVID-19 disease.