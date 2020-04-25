Highway 101 overpass in SF ahead of schedule thanks to falling traffic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Caltrans is slated, perhaps even ahead of schedule, with its replacement of Highway 101 / Alemany Blvd. overpass. The work was carried out several months to take advantage of reduced traffic loads during shelter-in-place. What was originally supposed to be an 18-day project could now be completed in less than 10, but that means there are some changes ahead for drivers.

"Last night we successfully demolished the deck," said Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney, standing by the deck of the retired highway.

Taking advantage of reduced traffic by the closure, an army of workers is rushing to complete a complete overpass replacement. The bridge deck to the north is already taking shape.

"We have been designing this project for years," said Ney. "The Alemany flyover deck is over 70 years old here."

The only answer for freeways of this age is a complete replacement of the road cover.

"We are going to start pouring concrete tonight, Saturday night," Ney explained. "When it's ready, we're going to open that K lane, the temporary barrier, and we're going to take that traffic south to what's the structure to the north." All of this will be done, and then we're going. will return to alignment to the south. "

As for highway repairs, this one is on a significant scale, at tremendous speed. DC Known for several famous Bay Area megaprojects, Myers is on site to make sure his team beats the clock.

Caltrans is still looking for opportunities presented by the shutdown.

"The Alemany project is probably the greatest example of that," says Ney. “But where we can, we are looking for maintenance operations that we can carry out during this time and other construction projects. If we can put all the parts together, do them so that when people are ready to go back and hope that traffic will come back up, these things are out of the way. "