Hannah Brown abandons ‘Quarantine Crew’ but already misses Tyler Cameron – Source says she's "attracted to him!"

Hannah Brown is no longer part of the so-called quarantine crew and apparently misses sharing the same house with Tyler Cameron already! The former Bachelorette left to be with her family in Alabama, but an internal report says she knows she still has second place in mind.

Despite not choosing him during their Bachelorette season finale, Hannah and Tyler seemed to get closer and closer after things didn't go well with their ex.

Plus, they became so friendly that Hannah joined him, his brother, and other friends in Florida starting last month when quarantine began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As you can imagine, this sparked romance rumors, but they both insisted that they were just good friends.

And although she was confirmed to be single, Hannah supposedly really misses Tyler now that she is no longer with him.

The source found through HollywoodLife that ‘Hannah still talks to Tyler and the rest of the quarantine team all the time, the connection is still very strong. Right now she has no plans to return, but she misses them all so that can change. For now he is staying with his family, but he has an open invitation from Tyler and everyone in the house to come back anytime. "

Supposedly, she's not the only one who feels that way, as the source claims that Tyler and his friends were also quite "discouraged,quot; when they saw her leave.

‘She is a ray of sunshine that they definitely miss having her around, they were discouraged from her leaving. She stays connected with them, she has been doing virtual workouts with them and video chats the whole time. It's not the same, but she is still part of the group. "

A second source also stated that Hannah was still quite attracted to Tyler and that while she could have used quarantine as an opportunity to start something with him, she is a & # 39; first family of girls & # 39 ;, so she decided go to be with your loved ones instead.



