Hall of Famer announcer Vin Scully returned from the hospital after falling

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully is back home after falling and being hospitalized.

The team quoted Scully on Twitter on Saturday saying, "I am home and resting comfortably with my wife and we are both anxiously awaiting the moment for the Dodger Baseball!" That's a phrase announced before the start of every Dodgers home game.

The 92-year-old man fell Tuesday at his home in the Los Angeles area.

An update from Vin Scully: "My heartfelt thanks to the Los Angeles County firefighters and women who come to the rescue and always seem to be there when we need it, and to the excellent management, doctors and nurses at Los Robles Hospital." – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 26, 2020

Scully thanked the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the hospital staff, doctors, and nurses.

"I am eternally grateful for your help and selfless service," said the tweet.

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called the Dodgers games for 67 years. It started in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.