Grassroots efforts help unemployed entertainment industry workers overcome the coronavirus crisis – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hollywood is teaming up to help those in the industry who are out of work during the coronavirus pandemic as the full shutdown of production enters its second month.

"Even if the blockade is going to end in May or June, Hollywood still needs to find out how, or even if, they can continue filming under special security production that allows for social distancing and I'm told it's still a very long process," he said. Jeremy Fuster, film reporter for The Wrap.

“Netflix has said from the start of the blockade that they have many post-production projects for all of their services across the country. At some point, production would have to resume to give those post-production houses some new projects to work on, "he said.

Fuster said grassroots efforts are doing a lot of work to support those in Hollywood who need it most.

“Hollywood unions and studios have worked together to donate millions of dollars to mutual aid and relief funds, particularly the main one being the actors' fund. That is a fund that has received millions and millions of dollars from unions and studios and, although it is called actor funds, it can be applied by anyone who works in Hollywood and has been fired by the COVID crisis, ”said Fuster.

Because many industry jobs are project-based and can be performed over multiple time frames, it can sometimes be difficult for those without jobs to qualify for unemployment benefits.

"The good news is that Southern California government officials have worked hard to make sure that there are provisions in place that allow Hollywood workers to apply for unemployment despite the unique nature of their jobs," said Fuster.

According to some estimates, more than 200,000 actors and crew members are out of work during the pandemic. Fuster said he expects the shutdown to last at least another two to three months.