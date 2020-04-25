GM to Accelerate Auto Plants in Phases – Up News Info Detroit

General Motors is seeking to revive its dormant auto plants, sidelined by the COVID-19 crisis, in phases, said Gerald Johnson, Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing, at(airs Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Up News Info 62).

It will be a delicate balancing act with the safety of its core workers, said Johnson, who spoke to senior producer / host Carol Cain.

Johnson, who has worked for GM for 40 years, has been in the midst of the company's Herculean transformation as he manufactures fans, face masks, and more in this pandemic in just a few weeks.

He offered insights on when plants could begin to safely return to production and how that process is likely to evolve.

Johnson also shared ideas about the overnight transformation of his Warren plant where facial masks are made and in Kokomo, Ind., Where fans are made.

"This has been a once-in-a-lifetime challenge," said Johnson, who along with his team, people at the plants and elsewhere, have been working 24 hours. "I had never seen anything like it,quot;.

"We know that every fan we make is a lifeline for someone," he said.

Then Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel talks to Cain about the crisis and its impact on his county. Your municipality has not been as affected as the surrounding counties.

Hackel said he has been in regular contact with the rest of the region's "Big Four,quot; political leaders: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, during the crisis.

Hackel also talks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer every week.

Hackel talked about his county's workforce and its focus during the Covid-19 pandemic and more.

