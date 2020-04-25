Global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 200,000 – Up News Info

ATLANTA – As the global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, countries took cautious steps to ease some blockades, while fear of the infection made even some companies wounded by pandemics reluctant to reopen.

The states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began to relax restrictions on companies despite warnings from experts that such steps could come too soon. Some owners said they were not yet ready to reopen or were only doing so in a limited way, concerned about a second increase in COVID-19 infections.

"We've already sacrificed a lot," said Shawn Gingrich, CEO and founder of Lion’s Den Fitness, who decided after the Georgia governor’s announcement that he would not reopen his Atlanta gym immediately. "I feel like if we do this too soon, we will see a spike in cases and return to where we started."

The death toll worldwide exceeded 200,000, according to a count compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual death toll is believed to be much higher.

In India, the easing of restrictions meant the reopening of neighborhood stores where many of the country's 1.3 billion people rely on everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards. But the loosening did not apply to hundreds of quarantined cities and other places most affected by the outbreak that killed at least 775 people in the country and terrorized its multitude of poor people living in slums too populated for social distancing.

Shopping malls also remained closed across the country. Still, for families who run small stores, being able to win again was a relief.

"This is a good decision," said Amit Sharma, an architect. “We have to open up a few things and let the economy begin to move. The poor should have some source of income. This virus will be a long-term problem. "

Last week, India also allowed manufacturing and agriculture to resume in rural areas to ease the plight of millions of people left unemployed by the blockade imposed on March 24. India's restrictions have allowed people to leave their homes only to buy food, medicine or other essential items.

Elsewhere in Asia, authorities reported there were no new deaths on Saturday for the tenth consecutive day in China, where the virus originated.

And South Korea reported only 10 new cases, on the eighth consecutive day its daily jump was less than 20. There were no new deaths for the second consecutive day.

In an announcement that underscored the scientific unknowns about the virus, the World Health Organization said "there is currently no evidence,quot; that people who have recovered from COVID-19 cannot get sick again.

Some countries extended or tightened the restrictions, confirming a pattern of caution.

Sri Lanka had partially lifted a month's curfew in more than two-thirds of the country. But it re-imposed a 24-hour blockade across the country after a surge of 46 new infections on Friday, the biggest one-day rise on the Indian Ocean island. The new curfew remains in effect until Monday.

Norway extended its ban on events with more than 500 participants until at least September 1.

Pope Francis asked for prayers for funeral workers, saying: “What they do is very heavy and sad. They really feel the pain of this pandemic. "

In Europe, children in Spain will get their first fresh air in weeks on Sunday when the ban on leaving them outside is relaxed. After 44 days indoors, they will be allowed to carry a toy or scooter with them, but will not be able to play together for one hour of adult supervised field trips no more than 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from their home. Some nervous parents bought child-size masks for their children online, as recommended by authorities.

"I really want to go out, and Ema too," said Eva Novilo, a Madrid resident, whose daughter Ema is 7 years old. But Novilo predicted "difficult situations,quot; if they see Ema's friends and have to stay apart. "I don't know if we can keep control."

Belgium outlined plans for progressive relaxation of the confinement starting May 4 with the resumption of non-essential treatments in hospitals and the reopening of textile and sewing shops so that people can make facial masks. Bars and restaurants could begin reopening on June 8, although Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes also warned that an increase in infections could alter the calendar and that "nothing is set in stone."

In Italy, authorities warned against abandoning social distancing practices after confinement restrictions are eased on May 4 and millions return to work. Authorities said free protective masks will be distributed to nursing homes, police officers, public officials and transportation workers. Rome's public transport agency painted blue circles on the subway platforms to remind people to keep their distance when commuters return in large numbers.

The country continues to have the highest number of deaths in Europe, with 26,384 deaths. The 415 deaths recorded in the 24-hour period ending Saturday night was the lowest number since Italy recorded 345 on March 17, but only five fewer than on Friday.

With the meetings banned, Italians celebrated the 75th anniversary of their liberation from the occupying forces in World War II, emerging on balconies or rooftops at the same time on Saturday to sing a popular song linked to resistance fighters.

Britain is still delaying changes to its blockade, as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in hospitals has exceeded 20,000. The figure does not include deaths in nursing homes, which are likely in the thousands.

In France, the government is preparing to cautiously ease one of Europe's strictest blockades starting May 11. The health minister detailed plans to expand the tests to help contain any new outbreaks.

The paucity of evidence is also a critical problem elsewhere, including in Brazil, the largest nation in Latin America, which is getting closer and closer to becoming a pandemic hot spot.

Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and four other major cities warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse or are already overwhelmed. In Manaus, the largest city in the Amazon, officials said they were forced to dig mass graves in a cemetery. Workers have been burying 100 bodies a day, triple the pre-virus average.

In the United States, Republican governors in states like Georgia and Oklahoma allowed reopening of salons, spas, and hair salons, while Alaska paved the way for restaurants to resume dinner service and retail stores and other businesses to open their doors. , all with limitations. Some Alaska municipalities chose to maintain stricter rules.

Although limited in scope, and subject to social distancing restrictions, the reopens marked a symbolic milestone in the debate taking place in the United States and beyond as to how quickly political leaders should lift the economically devastating closure orders.

On Friday, President Donald Trump spoke optimistically about the economy, but also called on people to continue social distancing and the use of facial covers. The same day, he signed a $ 484 billion bill to help employers and hospitals. In the past five weeks, approximately 26 million people have applied for unemployment assistance, or approximately 1 in 6 American workers.

Trump also said that his widely criticized comments suggesting that people can ingest or inject disinfectant to combat COVID-19 were an attempt at sarcasm.

In Texas, where restrictions have been eased to allow retailers to sell items to pick them up on the sidewalk, Allison Scott said her women's clothing store in a Dallas mall has placed some "take-out,quot; orders, but most of customers seem to be more comfortable ordering online. . Scott says that as much as she would like to see things go back to the way they were and that people were allowed to shop in person, she thinks it is too risky for health right now, and she cannot see people who they don't want to come either.

"I want to be open more than anything, but I also don't think society is ready to go," she said.

