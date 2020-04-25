Global death toll from coronavirus exceeds 200,000 – Up News Info

ATLANTA – As the global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, countries took cautious steps to ease some blockades, while fear of the infection made even some companies wounded by pandemics reluctant to reopen.

The states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began to relax restrictions on companies despite warnings from experts that such steps could come too soon. Some owners said they were not yet ready to reopen or were only doing so in a limited way, concerned about a second increase in COVID-19 infections.

"We've already sacrificed a lot," said Shawn Gingrich, CEO and founder of Lion’s Den Fitness, who decided after the Georgia governor’s announcement that he would not reopen his Atlanta gym immediately. "I feel like if we do this too soon, we will see a spike in cases and return to where we started."

The death toll worldwide exceeded 200,000, according to a count compiled by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual death toll is believed to be much higher.

In India, the easing of restrictions meant the reopening of neighborhood stores where many of the country's 1.3 billion people rely on everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards. But the loosening did not apply to hundreds of quarantined cities and other places most affected by the outbreak that killed at least 775 people in the country and terrorized its multitude of poor people living in slums too populated for social distancing.

Shopping malls also remained closed across the country. Still, for families who run small stores, being able to win again was a relief.

"This is a good decision," said Amit Sharma, an architect. “We have to open up a few things and let the economy begin to move. The poor should have some source of income. This virus will be a long-term problem. "

Last week, India also allowed manufacturing and agriculture to resume in rural areas to ease the plight of millions of people left unemployed by the blockade imposed on March 24. India's restrictions have allowed people to leave their homes only to buy food, medicine or other essential items.

Elsewhere in Asia, authorities reported there were no new deaths on Saturday for the tenth consecutive day in China, where the virus originated.

And South Korea reported only 10 new cases, on the eighth consecutive day its daily jump was less than 20. There were no new deaths for the second consecutive day.

In an announcement that underscored the scientific unknowns about the virus, the World Health Organization said "there is currently no evidence,quot; that people who have recovered from COVID-19 cannot get sick again.

