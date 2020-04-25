Gigi Hadid celebrates her 25th birthday with Zayn Malik

Gigi hadid he is spending his birthday with those closest to his heart: Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik.
The model, who had just turned twenty-five on April 23, visited Instagram to share a sweet but brief video of herself with her sister Bella and a surprise guest, Zayn. (Insert an eye emoji here).
In the Boomerang video posted on Instagram, Zayn stands between the two sisters with her hand on Gigi's waist, while the birthday girl shows off her balloons.
On Friday, he shared similar images from his birthday celebrations on Instagram, but Zayn was nowhere to be found.
He also shared with his 52 million Instagram followers that he had the "sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantined family, which made it so special to me, along with all the love I felt from around the world. Thank you all. For the birthday messages, I took you with me yesterday !! "
While this rare appearance of the first Only one direction The member may come as a surprise, not the first time he has appeared on Gigi's Instagram in recent months.
In March, the model invited fans to take some photos on Instagram and even included a full PDA snapshot with her boyfriend Zayn.
According to a source, the image was taken at the time the couple reconciled after their January 2019 split. "Gigi and Zayn were back together just before the December holidays," the source told E! News. "Zayn has been contacting Gigi for the past month and she is giving him another chance."
"She always loved him and the rest between the two was necessary," added the source. "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is currently in a very good place."
And let's not forget that sweet Valentine post that Gigi published earlier this year.
In February, the model confirmed once again that their on-off relationship returned with a sweet Valentine's Day tribute. "HEY VALENTINE," captioned the image. "Z on the farm. December 2019,quot;.
