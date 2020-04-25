Gigi Hadid celebrates her 25th birthday with Zayn Malik

Gigi hadid he is spending his birthday with those closest to his heart: Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik.

The model, who had just turned twenty-five on April 23, visited Instagram to share a sweet but brief video of herself with her sister Bella and a surprise guest, Zayn. (Insert an eye emoji here).

In the Boomerang video posted on Instagram, Zayn stands between the two sisters with her hand on Gigi's waist, while the birthday girl shows off her balloons.

On Friday, he shared similar images from his birthday celebrations on Instagram, but Zayn was nowhere to be found.

He also shared with his 52 million Instagram followers that he had the "sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantined family, which made it so special to me, along with all the love I felt from around the world. Thank you all. For the birthday messages, I took you with me yesterday !! "