get mobile notifications on PC: tired of picking up the phone every time you see a notification, use this trick to see them on your PC

Apple always has an advantage when it comes to seamless transitions between devices, which Android certainly lacks in importance. But, among others, the most useful features are the ability to see and answer iPhone calls, messages and notifications directly from the Mac screen.

If you use an Android smartphone and a Windows PC, then you're out of luck, as Google doesn't include any built-in features to sync notifications between the two devices. However, Microsoft has a solution to this problem that allows users to see all notifications from their Android smartphones on PC.

So if you're tired of picking up the phone every time a notification arrives, you can watch it on PC using our guide:

Prerequisites:

The latest version of Windows 10



Latest version of Android



Internet connection working on both devices

one) Open Google Play Store and download Your Phone Companion app on your smartphone



2) Now open the app and allow all necessary permissions



3) After this, log in with the same Microsoft account used on the Windows 10 PC



4) Once this is done, open the Your phone application on your PC and it will automatically search for the phone connected to the same email address



5) From now on, you will receive all notifications from your smartphone directly on the PC screen



In addition to this, the Your phone application also allows you to configure applications for which you want to receive notifications. Suppose you don't want to see any WhatsApp notification, then you can go to Settings and click on the Choose which apps notify you option and disable the toggle placed in front of the app.