Germany tries to charge ISIS member with genocide over death of Yazidi girl

BERLIN – An Iraqi man accused of being an Islamic State terrorist was tried in a higher court in Frankfurt on charges of genocide, human trafficking and the torture and murder of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl who had been held as a slave in Fallujah. Iraq.
Opening statements at the trial of the defendant identified by his first name and his last initial according to German privacy rules, Taha Al-J., Came a year later his wife of German origin went to trial for the death of the same girl.
His trial is believed to be the first in the world to carry the charge of genocide in relation to the Yazidis.
"This trial is remarkable in many ways," Alexandra Lily Kather, an expert in international law, said in a telephone interview. "This is the first case on trial in the world that includes genocide among the charges regarding crimes committed against the Yazidi." Ms. Kather co-authored a report on the importance of the trial for Just Security, a legal blog.
Taha Al-J., 27, is also charged with murder, crimes against humanity, war crimes and trafficking for the exploitation of his labor and murder, according to charges read aloud by the chairman of the panel of five judges in Frankfurt. on Friday. The defendant, dressed in a button-down patterned shirt, declined to make an opening statement or make a statement.
Her trial centers on a mother and her son, members of the Yazidi religious minority who have been persecuted by the Islamic State, known as ISIS. The defendant and his wife bought, enslaved and tortured the 5-year-old girl and her mother, prosecutors said. The girl died in 2015 after being chained to the window bars when she reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit.
"Taha Al-J. Was alleged to have exterminated the religious minority of the Yazidis by acquiring the two Yazidi women and obtaining personal benefits from their services in their home," said Charlotte Rau, a court spokeswoman, in a statement on Friday.
The accused was captured in Greece and extradited to Germany a month after his wife's trial began.
The trials are part of a series in Western courts dealing with crimes committed by Islamic State extremists during their active years in Iraq and Syria while trying to create a caliphate. The Taha Al-J trial. It is the second in Germany in so many days to rely on the legal concept of "universal jurisdiction,quot;, which prosecutes foreign-born defendants for crimes committed abroad.
The head of a United Nations commission in 2016 said of the attacks directed against the Yazidi minority in 2014: “A genocide has occurred. ISIS has subjected all Yazidi women, children and men who have captured the most horrible atrocities. "
The boy's mother, who was not identified, will be a witness and co-plaintiff in the trial. His legal team includes human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.
Ms Kather and other legal advocates, citing the fact that ISIS fighters had separated captured Yazidi men and boys from women and girls, killing or recruiting the former and enslaving or raping the latter, have criticized this case for not emphasizing the gender specific nature. of genocide
"We hope that gender-specific harm will be reflected or included in the charges of cases that will go to trial in the future," he said.
According to the Frankfurt indictment, the defendant bought the mother and daughter and kept them at their home in Falluja in the summer of 2015, where they were forced to keep the house under strict Islamic rules. Prosecutors say the two were not given enough food or water and were regularly beaten.
The weakened girl died after being chained to direct sunlight in the late summer of that year. During that time, Taha Al-J. He headed the office of "Shariah exorcism,quot; in Raqqa, Syria, once a fortress of the Islamic State.
The trial will continue on Monday and will last all summer.