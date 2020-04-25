Georgia cautiously reopens, Californians defy beach ban – Up News Info

Even as Georgia became the first state to officially reopen some of its businesses, increasingly anxious California residents defied closing orders to head to the beaches as temperatures reached 90 degrees.

California Governor Gavin Newsom advocated social distancing at any meeting. The state had 115 deaths Wednesday through Thursday, and the number of deaths statewide is now 1,597. The state has a mandatory order to stay home from March 19.

On Friday, Newsom tweeted a message. "It's going to be nice outside this weekend. You may feel locked up. Ready for life to be 'normal' again. But I can't emphasize this enough: CA can only keep flattening the curve if we stay home and we practice physical distancing. You have the power to literally save lives. "

About 40,000 people reportedly made their way to Newport Beach on Friday, and possibly larger crowds will be anticipated for the weekend, as temperatures remain high.

Meanwhile, Georgia reopened its gyms, beauty parlors, and tattoo parlors on Friday, with movie theaters and restaurants for dinner on Monday.

But many businesses remained closed, as fears persisted about whether it was really safe to return to work. The Georgia Place of Refuge Order does not officially expire until April 30.