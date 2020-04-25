Garett Bolles was the Broncos' biggest NFL 2020 draft winner

Shuffling the deckchairs is not an open competition. An open competition is adding a draft selection or two, perhaps a free agent, to remove the pot. Open competition raises the bar. An open competition ignites a fire under Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles.

Instead, John Elway reached out and gave him Holding, No. 72 A light slap on the wrist and a playful slap on the head.

"We have to improve there," the Broncos general manager said in a conference call shortly after the NFL draft ended on Saturday afternoon. "There is no doubt that this is a position in which we have to improve."

Here's how it doesn't get any better: By not recruiting a single player, especially when he had 10 bloody picks, in one of his top positions of need.

The closest Elway came to showing Bolles, his mercurial left tackle, some tough love was a statement Friday night that the privilege of protecting Drew Lock's blind side was now an open competition between No. 72 and tackle swing Elijah Wilkinson. A stance Elway affirmed on Saturday after three consecutive days, 10 draft options and no new tackles.

"We just didn't feel like we were in a situation where we could add to that," the Broncos executive continued. "We feel we can be very competitive with the tackles we have. We will have the competition and the best player will play. "

Mercy. Elway talks about Bolles the way he talks about his week-long vacation in Antigua that didn't rain. Tuesday man. We will always, always have Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Elway's friend John Lynch, who comes from a Super Bowl spot in San Francisco, traded two draft picks to Washington to catch left tackle Trent Williams.

When the scribes asked No. 7 if he had considered bidding for Williams, Elway replied:

"Regarding where the compensation was, we felt it was not something we wanted to get involved in."

Open competition wants a part of that action. Open competition is all about depth, or, you know, 10 draft picks, to help plug a hole elsewhere.

Clearly, Elway and Vic Fangio see something in front that your eyes don't see. Maybe JaWuan James's knee really is ready to catch up on all those missed snapshots at right tackle. Perhaps offensive line coach Mike Munchak, where money must always stop when it comes to the big ugly ones, saw enough in the final month of 2019 to give Elway guarantees to stay firm. Or Munchak, who jumped on Dalton Risner's car early, didn't see a similar flyer at tackle worth this time.

Which is a shame, because the new Broncos interior has the mojo of being all sorts of nasty.

If 2020 was a Lock draft, it was also a Munchak draft. Already blessed with Risner and Graham Glasgow, the new Lloyd Cushenberry center is a bona fide plug and play crusher from the SEC. At 315 pounds, Netane Muti looks on guard, even if his injury history raises red flags.

In general, the largest boxes were checked. Day 2 gave him a potential No. 2 corner to pair with A.J. Bouye on Day 3 saw the Broncos catch a tight end that can fly and a linebacker that takes wheels to third-chance packages and special equipment units.

This draft was about speed, blocking, and countering the Kansas City Chiefs, who won a Super Bowl for the first time in history and, of course, a plague.

To that end, Elway gave Lock everything he could have asked for. Everything, that is, except for the best chances that No. 3 will not run for his life.