Gardner Minshew and Laviska Shenault are a match made in NFL heaven

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
If Gardner Minshew is not the best thing that can happen to Laviska Shenault, Jay Gruden will be. Gruden, the new Shenault boss and Jaguars offensive coordinator, once opened a game with one of his catchers, Mohamed Sanu of the Bengals, behind center in the Wildcat lineup.

On the first scrimmage move, Sanu saw security move slowly and responded by shooting a 73-yard touchdown at A.J. Green. So that flies.

This too: The former CU Buffs star, a cold-stone robbery for the Jags in the 42nd pick on Friday night, is happier when the spotlight and jackals with microphones are choking someone else.

It was easy to see why he got along so well with KD Nixon, the Social Captain, the soft-spoken ying yang of number 2. It's also not hard to imagine him fitting in with the fickle Minshew.

"I'm excited, I can't wait," Shenault told the Jacksonville media on Friday when asked about Minshew, his new quarterback. "I am ready to put that bond together."

As the landings progress, #Duuuval was as smooth as the Texan could have hoped. It targets a small media market. She has a young quarterback to wear jean shorts that absorb most of the oxygen in the room. And, most importantly, you will have the ear of a creative gamer named Gruden, who knows how to use a guy who can be used everywhere.

"He's long. He's physical. He's a great kid, we love him and all that stuff," ex-NFL scout Dan Shonka, now the general manager of Ourlads.com, chuckled. "At the same time, (the question is)," Will you hold on? "

The skill set, like the roof, is off the charts. The medical history, from the shoulders to the feet, reads like a Stephen King novel. No. 2 is the ultimate scratch ticket. You can hit big. It could burn.

"I definitely had first-round hopes," said Shenault. “But at the end of the day, it is what it is. I understand that everything happens for a reason. "

Nothing scares the guys who write the checks as an asset that can't stay out of the medical store. If he confirmed anything on Friday, given the wide streak, a healthy Viska has likely been ripped off in the first round.

“Will (the 42nd choice) be fuel for him? Maybe a little, ”said Buffs offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. "This guy is a first-round talent, one of the top 10 talents. But I know the injuries have delayed him a little bit."

