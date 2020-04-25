Garbage collectors say residential trash collections are larger during shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Bay Area garbage and recycling companies are experiencing dramatic changes in residential and commercial collections as a result of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus with shelter-in-place orders.

Since shelter orders were issued at the site on March 16, millions of people across the region have completely improved their daily routine.

routines

Nonessential workers have been told to stay home, school campuses have closed, and hangouts like bars, restaurants, and coffee shops have either been closed entirely or moved only to the delivery and takeout service.

This means that most people are generating more waste at home while cooking or ordering.

"We saw a change with business accounts," said Greg Christie, general manager of the Bay Cities Refuse, which serves Marin and

parts of Contra Costa counties. "Restaurants and office buildings, that type of business probably fell 80 or 90 percent."

Offices and hotels have been largely closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and most restaurants went from pick-ups six days a week to

just one, Christie said.

At the same time, residential collections have remained the same in terms of weekly routes, but the amount of waste collected has increased by at least 25 percent, as have recycling and composting volumes.

"You lose all that weight from business (accounts), but it shifts a little to multi-family and residential accounts," he said.

"In the food waste, it was almost an exchange," said Christie. "What we lost in food waste on the commercial side, we made up for in the

residential side. "

The only increase on the commercial side was from grocery stores, which need a larger number of cartons.

The company has also delayed all collections of bulky items until mid-May.

Waste Management, which serves Albany, Emeryville, Oakland, Hayward and the Oro Loma Sanitary District, has also seen major changes since

Refugee orders were issued at the scene, including the suspension of collections of bulky items.

"Yes, we have seen an increase in residential trash volumes in all of the jurisdictions we serve in the Bay Area," Waste Management spokesman Paul Rosynsky said in an email.

"At the same time, we are seeing a decrease in the volume of our commercial customers," Rosynsky said, but added that the company is still

crunching the numbers to determine the exact volumes.

Recology, which serves San Francisco and cities in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, has seen a similar pattern.

The company estimates that it has seen a daily increase of approximately 5 percent in recycling, composting, and garbage collection from homes and apartments in San Francisco and a decrease of approximately 20 percent in commercial collections.

It has also seen a similar change in collections for San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, only to a lesser extent, and the company continues to operate its bulky item collection hours in all of its service areas.

Republic Services, which serves communities throughout the Bay Area, has also seen an increase in residential waste volumes and expects them to continue as long as people are required to remain in their homes, according to a company statement.

Republic Services has never discontinued yard waste service and is in the process of resuming bulky item service for the next two to three weeks.

In Berkeley, there have been big changes in the percentages of trash being collected and officials are still trying to train.

exactly why, according to city spokesman Matthai Chakko.

For example, residential waste collection volumes went from a 44 percent decrease to a 61 percent increase during this time, and the volume of plant waste increased from just over 1 percent to 119 percent. At the same time, the commercial waste tonnage has been reduced from

Between 13.7 percent to 54.8 percent and food waste has decreased 60.3 percent.

Berkeley officials are allowing residents to leave one or two additional trash bags next to their bins on collection days, provided the bags are strong and securely tied.

The city is also asking people to refrain from cleaning attics, garages, closets, and basements, while shelter-in-place orders are

indeed.