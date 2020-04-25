Friends stories start to look like lies – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I have known "Linda,quot; for about 10 years. Linda has always been a great storyteller. I loved hearing about his crazy adventures.

A few years ago, she suffered a personal tragedy and I was the main support in those times. Her attitude, understandably, became much more negative, as did her stories. However, I realized that she embellishes the details to the point of lying.

She told some friends that years ago, she was extremely poor and could barely afford food. We were friends at the time, and I know it's a lie because we used to eat often, and she regularly bought very expensive organic groceries. I didn't feel like it was my place to question her finances, but this story, like others, has severely damaged my confidence in her.

Now, whenever he tells me something about his life, it is to seek sympathy, and I do not know what to believe. I don't know how to answer anymore. If I question the details, she immediately acts as if I am not understanding.

I know she will be defensive if I tell her how I feel and accuse her of lying.

Is this friendship doomed?

– A friend in need

Dear friend: Good storytellers often embellish the details. Comedians, poets, troubadours, evangelists, and grandparents from around the world enhance or beautify stories, but these stories must always contain a kernel of truth.

If your friend tells a story that involves or matters to you, and it's just not entirely true, then you should say it: "Whoa, wait a minute. I don't remember it that way at all." (You can easily do it without accusing someone of lying openly.)

I suspect the real problem here is not really about the adornment discomfort.

It is a friendship that used to feed you and now exhausts you.

Even if "Linda,quot; is unable to give as much emotionally or be entertaining as she used to be, she may feel better about friendship if she expresses affection, gratitude, or appreciation for the important role she plays in her life.

Yes, tell her the truth: “I feel pretty drained. You don't seem to really value my company. I don't know how to react to you anymore, because our friendship feels trapped in place. "

Linda would benefit from career counseling. A good therapist would remove the truth from the "truth,quot;.

Dear Amy: I am a creative woman, who participates in many companies, such as taking photos, compiling and creating music videos, for events, meetings and special occasions.

I am a creative cook and yes, I have been told that I am very good at it.

I design, plan and then guide the work to make our house attractive.

Here's the bind: For some reason, my husband is always given a lot of credit for these projects, where he doesn't share. For example, I prepared a complete video project, complete with photos and music, for a recent high school reunion. . It really was great, and was highly appreciated by the group. Then they congratulated him on his efforts!

How can I discreetly inform others that it was my fault, and not their …?

– I did!

Dear IDT: This is more a relationship problem than a social one. Does your husband feel comfortable taking credit for the things he has done?

It is your job to quickly and gently put off all praise for the person who did the work. You should say to him (privately), "You know, honey, when people praise you for something I've done, I'd really appreciate it if you corrected them."

If he responded to public praise with a quick and public correction: “Oh no! My wife is the creator; all the credit belongs to her … ”BOTH would get credit, you for your efforts and he for being a close and supportive partner.

Dear Amy: I'm responding to the high school girl who wanted to play on the school volleyball team, but didn't want to shave her legs or underarms.

As far as I know, 100 percent of the women in the WNBA shave, just like all the women on the US Olympic beach volleyball team. USA It is not merely aesthetic, it is more hygienic.

If it's good enough for them, it should be good enough for her. I hope the team remains firm.

– José

Dear Joseph: Many professional athletes (men and women) shave off all body hair. However, I guess this is your choice.

