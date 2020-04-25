Friends stories start to look like lies – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Grandma is too busy to take care of children - The Denver Post

Dear Amy: I have known "Linda,quot; for about 10 years. Linda has always been a great storyteller. I loved hearing about his crazy adventures.

A few years ago, she suffered a personal tragedy and I was the main support in those times. Her attitude, understandably, became much more negative, as did her stories. However, I realized that she embellishes the details to the point of lying.

She told some friends that years ago, she was extremely poor and could barely afford food. We were friends at the time, and I know it's a lie because we used to eat often, and she regularly bought very expensive organic groceries. I didn't feel like it was my place to question her finances, but this story, like others, has severely damaged my confidence in her.

Now, whenever he tells me something about his life, it is to seek sympathy, and I do not know what to believe. I don't know how to answer anymore. If I question the details, she immediately acts as if I am not understanding.

I know she will be defensive if I tell her how I feel and accuse her of lying.

Is this friendship doomed?

– A friend in need

Dear friend: Good storytellers often embellish the details. Comedians, poets, troubadours, evangelists, and grandparents from around the world enhance or beautify stories, but these stories must always contain a kernel of truth.

If your friend tells a story that involves or matters to you, and it's just not entirely true, then you should say it: "Whoa, wait a minute. I don't remember it that way at all." (You can easily do it without accusing someone of lying openly.)

I suspect the real problem here is not really about the adornment discomfort.

It is a friendship that used to feed you and now exhausts you.

%MINIFYHTML99209d02490d88c35405cbfb80c447fa14%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here