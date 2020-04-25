Florence Pugh joins Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine in & # 39; Don & # 39; t Worry Darling & # 39; by Olivia Wilde

WENN / Avalon

Set during the 1950s in a utopian and isolated community in the California desert, the psychological thriller will be Wilde's second directing effort after & # 39; Booksmart & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Actress Florence Pugh has signed to star Olivia Wildesecond management effort "Do not worry honey"

The "Little Women (2019)"Star will lead the cast of the psychological thriller that also features Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine, reports The Wrap.

<br />

In addition to directing her second feature film, Olivia will also star in and produce the film from a script written by Katie Silberman, her collaborator on "Smart bookingHer first film as a director, the teen comedy, gained critical acclaim when it was released last year (19).

"Don & # 39; t Worry Darling" is set during the 1950s in a utopian and isolated community in the California desert, but other details of the plot have been kept secret and a release date has yet to be set.