Fire Severely Damages Historic Reyes Point Station Building – Up News Info San Francisco

POINT REYES (Up News Info SF) – A historic building at Point Reyes Station suffered extensive damage before teams from multiple Marin County agencies were able to contain the fire on Friday.

The fire was reported at 12:10 p.m. In the 1914-era Foresters Hall in the 500 block of Mesa Road, witnesses said the smoke and flames came from the rear of the building.

Initially, several people were also feared to be inside the three-story building before crews determined otherwise, the Marin County Fire Department said.

The fire was contained outside and two studio apartments and an outside deck suffered fire and water damage. No injuries were reported.

The county department was assisted by the Inverness and Skywalker Ranch fire departments, along with the Marin County Sheriff's Office.