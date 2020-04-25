Feature phone: India's feature phone market declines 24% in Q1 2020: Report – Latest news

The Indian feature phone market experienced a decline of around 24 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, implying that consumers are transitioning to smartphones, according to a report.

Leading the shipment of feature phones in India is the one that increased its market share from 7% in the first quarter of 2019 to 22% in the same quarter this year, Counterpoint Research data showed.

Indian mobile maker Lava increased its stake to 15% in the first quarter of 2020 from 13% a year ago, while Samsung's share held steady at 15%.

Nokia and Micromax brought together the top five players in the Indian feature phone market.

While Nokia's market share increased to 13% from 8% a year ago, Micromax's share increased to 7% in the first quarter of 2020 from just 2% a year ago.

The shares of the rest of the players combined decreased dramatically from 54% to 27%.

Overall, Chinese brands made huge gains in the Indian feature phone market, reaching a combined share of 33% of total feature phone shipments in the first quarter of 2020, up from 17% in the first quarter of 2019.

The Transsion Group brands (itel, Infinix and Tecno) reached their highest market share in the first quarter of 2020, registering an annual growth of 78%.

The transition remained strong in Tier 3, Tier 4 cities and rural India, Counterpoint Research said.

"Itel continues to be the number one smartphone brand in the entry-level price segment under Rs 4,000, while Tecno and Infinix showed good year-on-year growth in the Rs 6,000-Rs 10,000 segment providing attractive features on the phones economy smart phones. Itel also remained the # 1 feature phone brand during the quarter, "the report said.

