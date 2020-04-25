Facial masks become branding and a charity effort for universal music – Up News Info

They are not only compulsory. They are elegant

Custom masks are emerging as a new fashion trend, as brands realize that everyone should now wear a canvas around their mouth and nose when they go out in public, and they may have to for a while.

On Friday, Universal Music Group artists Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and The Rolling Stones debuted with reusable fabric masks as part of the company's "We Cover You" initiative.

The masks sell for $ 15 and all net proceeds benefit MusiCares, the charity that supports the music community in difficult times, including the current pandemic.

Grande has a single tear as a greeting to her song, There are no tears to cry, while Eilish gives him his "Blohsh" logo in neon green. The Stones' masks have the famous lip and tongue logo.