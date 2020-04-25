Exclusive: Angad Bedi opens up to Filmfare about his post-quarantine plans

Angad Bedi is a complete family man. His posts on social networks where he has been seen playing with his wife Neha Dhupia or his photos and posts with baby Mehr demonstrate this a thousand times and more. While the actor has been keeping his spirits up with the glimpses of his everyday life during the shutdown, he is eager to face the camera soon. The talented actor will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. There are a couple of other projects as well, including a web series. From spending time with his parents and in-laws, visiting the Golden Temple, to savoring his favorite cuisine, Angad is eager to travel a bit once closing closes and travel restrictions are lifted. You are also interested in starting your training regimen. We spoke to the fit and fabulous star about his plans after closing.

Who do you want to meet first when the closure is over?

My family and friends. I would love to catch up with my colleagues. We will plan an intimate meeting. I would love to meet Karan (Johar), Ayushmann (Khurrana), Tahira (Kashyap) and Aparshakti (Khurana). I would like to know and know how Mr. Bachchan, Aunt Jaya, Shweta, Aishwarya and Junior (Abhishek Bachchan) are doing. I would like to meet Amritpal Bindra, a dear friend too. Siddhant (Chaturvedi) wanted to meet. So either I'll go see the "chubby kid,quot; or he can come. Tanuj Virwani is another friend and colleague that I want to meet. But the face I'd love to see first would be that of my coach, Princeton Miranda. I want to start my training sessions.





Three cities you want to visit once travel restrictions are removed?

I would love to visit my parents in Delhi. Both Neha (Dhupia) and my parents live in Delhi. We love taking Mehr there while spending time with her grandparents. I would like to visit Amritsar to seek divine blessings in the Golden Temple. It is also my father's hometown (veteran cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi). We have a house there. I am looking forward to visiting our ancestral property. I also wish to travel to Rishikesh as I have never been there. Above all, I want to start working soon so that I can earn enough money to take a trip abroad. (Smile)





What was the only thing you took for granted about life before quarantine?

I took the liberty to go out whenever I wanted for granted. I have begun to value it. I have begun to value the environment, the air we breathe and the birds that sing in the morning in abundance now.





List the places in Mumbai you want to visit once the closing is over.

My close friends stay in South Mumbai and I love it. I have friends at Breach Candy and near Worli Seaface. I really want to meet you. I would love to drive on the sea link.

Favorite restaurants you would go straight to?

As for restaurants, I love Sequel (Bandra and South Mumbai) and Izumi (Bandra). These are the two joints that I visit frequently. I really want to visit them. I love Chinese and Japanese cuisine. A friend in South Mumbai takes me to some amazing food places like Americano. I also love coastal cuisine and there are a few places in town that serve those.

Is there an outfit you want to wear once you can get out?

I would like to wear something from Raghuvendra Rathod or a suit from Shantanu and Nikhil. These are two of my favorite designers. They have supported me a lot. A blue suit is my favorite. I would love to use that soon.

One thing you want to buy

I would like to "buy,quot; time with my parents and loved ones. That is priceless.