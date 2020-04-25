Everything we know about Italy's horrible coronavirus outbreak could have changed: BGR

New research from Italy says the first local cases of coronavirus may have appeared as early as a month before people were diagnosed with COVID-19 positive.

The first cases of COVID-19 in Italy were two Chinese citizens who were examined in Rome on January 31. Three weeks later, the first Italian cases tested positive in Lombardia.

Scientists believe the disease may have quietly spread in Italy throughout January and may have been brought in by groups of people who did not necessarily come from China.

The first new cases of coronavirus were registered in Italy on January 31, about 86 days ago. In late February, about 900 people were diagnosed (21 deaths), and then the number of infections skyrocketed. More than 105,000 had the disease as of March 31 (12,303 deaths), and now the count is nearly 193,000 (25,969 deaths). For quite some time, Italy was the second largest COVID-19 epicenter in the world after the Wuhan region, where it all started; then Spain and the USA. USA They overcame Italy's workload. As a result, the local epidemic may have started well before January 31, according to a new study that looked at the spread of the disease in the country.

Italy's first official COVID-19 cases on January 31 were two Chinese tourists who tested positive in Rome, the country's capital. It was then that Italy stopped air traffic to and from China, Reuters reports. It would not be until three weeks later, on February 21, that the first local patient was confirmed to be positive for the new coronavirus. That first diagnosis came in Codogno, a small town in the Lombardy region.

Cases increased, prompting the government to cordon off the north of the country in an attempt to stem the spread. Those efforts failed and the number of cases continued to increase. Scientists began to suspect that the disease had reached Italy weeks before the first local case was confirmed, sometime in January. But the disease was not detected.

"We realized that there were many infected people in Lombardy long before February 20, which means that the epidemic had started much earlier," Stefano Merler said at a press conference on Friday. Merler, from the Bruno Kessler Foundation, joined the main health authorities in Italy. He said his institute examined the first known cases and drew conclusions from the rate of contagion. The disease may have even reached Italy before January, which would be quite a surprising discovery.

“In January for sure, but maybe even earlier. We will never know, "he said, adding that it was probably groups of people who brought the new coronavirus into the country, not a single individual. At least that is what the initial increase in cases seems to suggest. Reuters He notes that a different team of Italian scientists has said that the coronavirus may have arrived in Italy from Germany in the second half of January, again suggesting that it did not come directly from China.

A third study that analyzed a sample of cases in April said that 44.1% of infections occurred in nursing homes, 24.7% spread within families, 10.8% of people received it in the hospital, while the 4.2% were infected in the workplace.

One month ago, Reuters They reported that Italian scientists were observing the unusual number of cases of severe pneumonia and influenza in Lombardy in the last quarter of 2019. They believed that this may have been a sign of a previous spread of COVID-19 than previously thought, although Others questioned that hypothesis. It is unclear if they were able to prove that COVID-19 arrived in Italy before January.

Italy is not the only country trying to understand how the COVID-19 health crisis began. Reports from a few days ago show that the first death of COVID-19 in the US USA It could have happened much earlier than previously believed, in late February. That is an indication that the disease was already spreading undetected.

