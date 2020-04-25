Eva Marcille's recent photo of her son Mikey has fans saying he is twinning with his mother

Eva Marcille shared a photo of her son Mikey on IG, and fans are in awe. Eva herself said that although the boy had his father's name, he definitely had his face. Look at the photo he shared on his social media account to see if he's right.

‘It has his dad's name, but his mom is facing my twin !!!! ❤️Mikey🌻 ’Eva captioned her post.

Someone said, "Why does this cute baby look like he says he wishes you would, but he still has a lot of cuteness," and another follower posted this message: "He is your twin and Maverick is twin Mike Sr." But I'm sure you knew that. Anyway, your whole family is beautiful. Stay safe. & # 39;

One commenter posted, "Eva, I know you've booked for a photo shoot SOMEWHERE!" And someone else said to Eva, "For a second, I thought TM was shooting a,quot;! Rona made me see things … "

An Instagram installer said: 'Oh my gosh, he looks like such a big boy, why do they have to grow up so fast?' And another follower posted this: 'That look and finger point to what Mickey is talking about with his cute little self.

Someone said: ‘This little boy is sooo pretty, SMH! It's definitely going to be a heartbreaker, "and a follower also talked about Mikey:" How cute! He's definitely going to kiss the girls and make them cry! "

A commenter left this message: "This face and hand language says,quot; Ma, this is my jam here … upload "lol @evamarcille,quot;.

In other news, Eva is just one of many people who disagree with reopening Georgia. You should see the video she posted, and most fans totally agreed with her.

What Eva decided to post on her social media account sparked a massive debate in the comments among her followers.



