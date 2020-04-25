Essie Davis and Charlie Hunnam fight to film a sex scene in front of her husband

WENN

Essie Davis is left with a red face while filming intimate scenes with Charlie Hunnam and Nicholas Hoult in front of her director husband for the movie & # 39; True History of the Kelly Gang & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Actress Essie Davis struggled to film sex scenes with Charlie Hunnam in front of her husband.

director Justin Kurzel he hired his wife to play Ellen Kelly in a real-life outlaw tale. "The true story of the Kelly gang"- and that meant intimate scenes with the British Hunnam and Nicholas Hoult.

"Almost every scene I had to do with every charming man who came to make this epic story, I had to do something unbearable with them in our first moment!" Essie tells WENN. "Fucking someone in a scene is not the way you really want to meet someone!"

"Charlie is such a divine human being. We met the night before this brutal scene and the day we came down and got dirty almost immediately. Charlie was very embarrassed because it was his first scene on set and he had to do this in front of (my husband) Justin, who says "OK Charlie, stay here and Essie, you will kneel."

"It was a lot of fun, but part of the job is doing terrible things! It was brutal and it was freezing, flooding and snowing. Then Nicholas Hoult arrives and: 'Let's rehearse a rape!' We all had pads protective and we made everything as safe as possible. "

Looking back, Davis has no problem with all the sex scenes, but one fight scene left her bruised and sore.

"I have a broken rib," he explains.