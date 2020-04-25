ESPN criticized for telling stories of family tragedies of NFL Draft prospects on air

Being selected in the NFL Draft is a special time for any player who experiences it. Years of hard work, practically his entire life, have accumulated on this occasion when everything is worth it. There is still more work ahead, but draft night is something special.

Many of the prospects who are lucky enough to appear in the NFL Draft have their own personal life stories that they have grappled with. Either a parent who died when the prospect was young or a relative with a medical condition that had an impact on the player.

And if you've been watching the NFL Draft on ESPN, then you probably already know all about these stories. Because they have been abundant and difficult to lose. While personal stories of overcoming difficult obstacles in life have always been part of the NFL Draft broadcast narrative, for some reason this year there seem to be more of them.

So much so that it has actually become a topic of conversation for the NFL Draft, with many viewers wondering if all this is really necessary. One onlooker was Broncos passback Bradley Chubb, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

I understand that everyone has a history and motivation, but ESPN does not have to highlight the worst moment that happens in the lives of some of these people. Am I stumbling? – Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) April 24, 2020

One of the most criticized cases was when the Bengals selected Tee Higgins in the second round. ESPN posted a graphic from his "Meet,quot; card that included details like his hometown and his basketball career. Then, in the end, he added: "Mom, Camilla, she fought drug addiction for 16 years."

@espn This is disgusting of him, Tee Higgins is enjoying his entrance to the NFL. And they have to advertise their personal family business, confronting their mother with drug addiction. Everyone should be ashamed of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/0oO1LbVZGr – Roy Resendez (@ royresendez32) April 24, 2020

A similar card was made for Laviska Shenault, a wide receiver who was drafted by the Jaguars. Her third fact on her "Meet,quot; card read: "Mother, Annie, contracted and survived the West Nile virus in 2012."

In addition to these cards, the broadcast frequently featured stories about prospects with sad piano music in the background. An extreme case was when they were telling the story of Javon Kinlaw's childhood and they said that he "walked over the corpses,quot; to get to his home.

ESPN also spent a few minutes on Jordan Love's father's suicide, going into detail about how his father's blood pressure medications may have played a role. These are good stories to share in the right environment when prospects are comfortable talking about it, but literally seconds after hearing their names they felt bad and almost exploitative.

People on social media couldn't help but notice how often this happened.

ESPN needs to blatantly stop exploiting the family tragedies of this class project. It's ridiculous to see details of the death of family members of these guys just above the highlights of their careers. It was even worse last year, but it's still terrible this year. – Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) April 25, 2020

None: ESPN: Let me tell you about the worst childhood trauma from this perspective project – Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) April 24, 2020

ESPN PROJECT PROFILE Name: Tee Higgins Position: WR Strengths: ridiculous hands, huge capture radius Personal: When a boy saw the ruthless owner Chiu-Feng kill his entire family, he lives only to take revenge on the terrible land barons of Sichuan province – BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 24, 2020