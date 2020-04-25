Eric Eremita's star leaves hospital after COVID-19 – Up News Info

Eric Eremita, the contractor who plays the lead role of designer Hiliary Farr on the popular HGTV Love it or make a list show, he has been discharged from Staten Island University Hospital in New York after having been successfully treated by COVID-19.

Eremita posted a video Thursday with hospital staff cheering him on as he walked out on a gurney.

"It is very hard to believe that I am on my way home after almost 30 days in the hospital," Eremita wrote. “THE POWER OF PRAYER IS REALLY STRONG! Thousands of novenas and prayers were prayed daily!

Eremita did not have an easy time in her battle with the disease. He spent time on a ventilator and now he has to undergo therapy to learn how to walk again.

Eremita called the hospital staff "ANGELES" who took care of me and gave me back my life! "

A popular part of Love it or make a list, Lorewalker is tasked with taking Farr's vision of renewal and turning it into reality. Often along the way, you will encounter a few issues (mold, a pipeline, or code breaches) that can lead Farr to a torrent of drama before the issue is resolved, usually by owners who cough up more money.

Eremita also appeared on the HGTV series, Brother against brother, where Jonathan and Drew Scott came face to face. Eremita was in "Team Drew". That led to the Love it or make a list Curro.