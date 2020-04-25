Ending orders to stay with the Cornona virus is key among Colorado's top Republicans

Castle Pines' Joe Oltmann is the 45-year-old CEO of a data company. He is also a leader and financier in the nascent but growing movement of Coloradoers demanding the end of orders to stay home.

"I recognize that there is a risk and I recognize that people could get sick," says Oltmann of the reopening of the state's economy. Those are all the things that I recognize. But I also recognize that hunger can kill people. Despair can kill people.

"If I choose the wrong path and it ends up killing me, I'm sorry, but I made a decision. I made all the information I knew and made an educated decision that affected me, while respecting that other people deserve the right to feel safe," she said. in an interview about Zoom on Wednesday.

Impatient frustration at the state's stay-at-home order, which boiled over last weekend in a Capitol protest, remained simmering for much of April. Among Colorado's top Republicans, it is becoming mainstream wisdom and a rallying cry in a Democratic-led state. Although the order will expire on Sunday and be replaced by a "home security,quot; phase, Governor Jared Polis says this should not be considered a grand reopening of the state. The process of lifting the restrictions is more gradual than advocates against closing prefer.

The chairman of the Colorado Republican Party had suggested that the order to stay in the governor's home was "Marxist." The top Republican in the Colorado House said it leads to a "Gestapo-like mindset,quot; and attended a closing protest. A Republican fundraiser asked Colorado residents to oppose the "Polis Police Status."

"Let's get going and start undoing what we've done, getting people back to work and this country opening up again," said Lou Vallario, the Republican sheriff of Garfield County, during a Facebook Live segment he called. " Just the Facts. " Monday.

Republican Colorado lawmakers have questioned many of the restrictions throughout the stay-at-home order, and House Republicans sent a letter to the governor Monday asking him to switch from a state model to a public health approach to the county. Lawmakers said that if Coloradoans can figure out how to safely protest during the pandemic, then they can also return to work safely.

They called the non-essential business shutdown unreasonable and wrote that they "strongly object to the arbitrary nature of current executive orders."

"The people of Colorado have ended the massive quarantine," the letter said.

Rep. Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs, said his constituents say they have been trying to be safe and follow orders, but it has lasted too long.

"It's been over a month," he said. "For some people, this is the so-called‘ cure is worse than the disease. "

Critics of the shutdown come from a variety of perspectives and political persuasions. Many are conservative supporters of President Donald Trump; Others are more to the right or libertarians are suspicious of government statistics. But still others are Democrats or apolitical citizens who have lost their jobs, their businesses, their ability to support a family. They are anxious, worried.

"Our country cannot afford what is happening," said Mary Conley, a Jefferson County woman who attended Sunday's protest. She added: “My body, my choice. We can go back to work. "

Philip Varley, a 61-year-old retired accountant from Jefferson County, has sent hundreds of emails to Polis and the media as part of a vigorous citizens' crusade against the shutdown. Two weeks ago, he spent a day sitting outside the Denver area emergency rooms with a video camera to gather evidence that hospitals are not overcrowded, he says. And on Sunday he protested along with many others.

"This massive unemployment caused by government action has forced people into poverty and the deaths that will come in the long term will be far greater than the deaths of people from COVID," said Varley. "So in net terms, I don't think we've saved any lives. Temporarily, we may have postponed some."

Advocates against the shutdown, though increasing in number, remain a minority within the American public and the two main political parties, polls show. A national poll April 17-19 found that 22% of Americans and 36% of Republicans supported protests against the shutdown. An April 16-20 poll found 12% of Americans and 22% of Republicans believe the restrictions are too onerous.

And now, as the Colorado governor has decided not to extend the state's stay-at-home order, he is being rejected by some who say it is too early to lift the restrictions. Opponents of the closure efforts say it is not enough yet.

Libertarian roots

Victoria Reynolds, president of the Colorado Libertarian Party, says the party began protesting against the state order at Polis' home the March day it went into effect, starting with a petition and followed by the first protests. The libertarians' message was simple: This is an unconstitutional restriction on civil liberties.

"We said, 'Let's do something, we have to do something. Because if we don't do something, who is going to take the initiative in this? "Reynolds remembers thinking.

In the month since then, she has seen the movement grow from a few people, to hundreds and thousands protesting on Capitol Hill. The governor criticized the protests against the shutdown the day after he agreed to let it expire, but repeated a common saying by protesters, saying to NBC: “All business is essential. Everything that people do is essential. "

Weld County resident Lesley Hollywood, leader of the pro-arms movement "Rally for Our Rights," calls the anti-closure movement "very organic."

As a libertarian, Hollywood agrees that the solution is not government intervention, which she believes has caused a ripple effect of unintended consequences and cowardly business.

"You can have all the government orders in the world, but much of it comes down to personal responsibility," he said.

Polis touted the libertarian message of personal responsibility at his press conferences on safer home order this week. The extent of his libertarianism is debated in Colorado politics, but many in the anti-closure movement have hoped to appeal to him. Rep. Ken Buck, Republican of Windsor and Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, believes it affected his decision making.

“I served for four years with Jared Polis in Congress. Jared and I agreed many, many times on issues of civil liberty. I consider Jared a civil libertarian and I know that, in essence, Governor Polis is also concerned about the impact on our civil liberties, ”said Buck, a civil libertarian and constant critic of the shutdown.

The congressman, who arguably was the first elected official in Colorado to publicly oppose orders to stay home, still does not believe the state should return to normal pre-coronavirus status. Waiters and waitresses may need to wear masks, restaurant tables must be separated, and nursing homes must take extraordinary precautions to protect the most vulnerable. But, he says, the economy should reopen soon, to protect lives rather than endanger them.

“The reality is that we close our economy since we have cost of lives. In a few months we will see that we have had an increase in suicides, that we have increased in other social pathologies. For example, I cannot do certain (medical) tests and others cannot do certain tests to prevent disease. If you can't get those tests, you'll see more deaths from other types of diseases, "Buck said.

Whats Next

Polis expects to issue his "home security,quot; order this weekend that will take effect on Monday; some companies and retailers may reopen through a phased approach. They will have to comply with restrictions, such as limiting the number and implementing security measures, including social distancing. Bars and restaurants will remain closed for now, a point of discussion for critics of orders to stay home.

Some counties will have stricter regulations, while others may request more flexibility if public health departments support the measure. But if an individual county does not have its own regulations, the state order remains.

Liston, the state representative, applauds a phased approach, but believes more flexibility is needed, particularly for restaurants. He thinks they should be allowed to open with precautions provided by health departments.

"I think most companies are going to lean back for the good not only of their employees but also of their customers," he said.

Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert said in a statement that Coloradoers have adapted to social estrangement by wearing masks and constantly washing their hands.

"We understand the COVID-19 threat and how it attacks different people in different ways," he said. "It is time for the government to take this measured step to get people back to work and restore our economy while embracing the lesson we have learned in the past few weeks."

Oltmann, the CEO of Castle Pines, says he will continue to fund the protests against the shutdown and hopes they will continue to grow. A slow, staggered reopening does not meet the demands of its movement, says Oltmann.

"We are not going to negotiate with the governor. We are not going to negotiate with the county commissioners. The Constitution does not allow negotiation. It is very cut and dry," he said.

Denver Post writer Shelly Bradbury contributed to this report.