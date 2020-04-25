elon musk: Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Build Cybertruck Texas Facility – Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will build the next Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, which will produce Cybertrucks for the electric car maker.

Musk has previously hinted at a gigantic Cubertruck factory in a three-state area in the United States and Texas as possible locations for a second vehicle manufacturing facility.

In a tweet to a user Friday, Musk said yes, Giga Texas is on the table.

In an earlier tweet, Musk had said that Texas is not the only option.

"I'm not saying the new Giga will be in Texas, but Cybertruck will be produced wherever it is, since Fremont is at maximum capacity," he tweeted.

"It needs to be more than half of the east coast

Incentives play a role, but so do logistics costs, access to a large workforce with a wide range of talents and quality of life, "he tweeted.

The Tesla Cybertruck will start at $ 40,000.

In March, Musk said the company is looking for a new factory location in the central US. USA To build your futuristic, all-electric crossover Cybertruck and Model Y.

"Exploration locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. It will be the center of the United States," Musk tweeted.

Tesla already operates a factory in Fremont, California, where it makes the Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

Tesla also has a "gigafactory 2,quot; in Buffalo, New York, where it produces solar cells and modules.

In addition, Tesla also began preparing the site for its first assembly plant in Europe, near Berlin, which will start producing vehicles in about two years.

