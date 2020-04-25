Ellen Pompeo Addresses Harvey Weinstein's Revived Comment, Says It's "Out of Context,quot;

Grey's Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo came under fire earlier this week after some comments she made about Harvey Weinstein in 2018 reappeared in a one-minute clip and made their way through social media. Now, Pompeo has responded to fans who accused the actress of blaming the women who showed up and accused Weinstein of sexual assault in 2017.

In July 2018, Pompeo was part of the hour-long Oxford Union panel, and during the appearance he made the following comment: "I think we have some responsibility, not all, but it takes two for tango for sure." That's not the victims' fault, it's just saying … I entered a room with Harvey Weinstein, sat at a table with him, probably had a two and a half hour conversation with him. He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any kind of physical advance. ”

Pompeo went on to explain that she was not alone in the room with Weinstein, and her agent sent her to the mid-day meeting. The 50-year-old woman said she did not think there was anything wrong with the meeting, but made it clear that she would not have gone to that room at night.

Pompeo said Weinstein did nothing inappropriate to her, but that if he had, she would have "picked up that glass and hit him on the side of the face." The clip ends with Pompeo explaining that it is about what we are willing to tolerate in our self esteem and what women are willing to endure.

She said that it is about what women are going to commit so that they can be loved, loved and accepted. "How bad do we want to be in show business?" Pompeo asked.

After Twitter users noticed the clip, Pompeo tweeted an apology and offered an explanation. He said he regretted that the video clips were annoying, but it was out of context and it was too serious a topic to speak on a platform like Twitter.

And MY way of dealing with whatever situation I've been in is not a comment on how other women handle things … again Thank goodness we can talk now, but once again, assault and harassment are different, both bad as different. Not sure that harassment is seen by the police as a crime – Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) April 23, 2020

He added that people who have been abused or assaulted should seek guidance from a therapist, and social networking sites like Twitter are not the appropriate place for such serious issues.

Ellen Pompeo also claimed that the comments came from a panel that occurred prior to the explosive. New York TimesThe Weinstein investigation was published in late 2017, but that statement was incorrect. He later admitted that it happened later, but at the time of the panel he had not read the article.

He also clarified that he was talking about harassment, not assault. Pompeo said that in the years before #MeToo, women had to endure regular bullying because it was just "part of the job." For a long time, Pompeo says, women couldn't complain like they do now.



